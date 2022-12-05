Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Cramer Says Costco Is a Buy, Lululemon Is a Wait-And-See
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
Stock Futures Slip to Start the Week With Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Data on Deck
U.S. stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening ahead of a week with several anticipated events in the ongoing fight against inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 50 points, or about 0.2%. Those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The...
Hong Kong Shares Drop 2% as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Meeting, U.S. Inflation This Week
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific declined Monday as investors looked ahead to a Fed meeting and U.S. inflation data this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.11%, leading losses in the region. The Hang Seng Tech index shed 3.71%. In Australia, the...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
NBC Chicago
Inflation Tops Covid-19 as Americans' Biggest Concern, But Infection Remains a Costly Threat
This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends survey from The New Consumer.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
NBC Chicago
Workers Who Tested 4-Day Workweek Say They'll Never Return to 5 Days—Or Only With a Huge Pay Bump
More than 900 workers across 33 businesses in the U.S. and Ireland tested a four-day workweek this year, and none of them are going back to a five-day model, according to data from one of the world's largest experiments to test the shortened workweek. The six-month pilot, which ran for...
UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes
Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12.85% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
NBC Chicago
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
As a Record 8.7% Social Security Cost-Of-Living Increase Starts in 2023, Here's What Beneficiaries Should Look for in Annual Statements
Social Security beneficiaries will soon see bigger checks to help them cope with record high inflation. As Social Security statements roll in, you should troubleshoot for errors that can cost you. Also keep in mind that higher income this year may affect your income taxes and Medicare premium surcharges in...
Heat Pumps Are an Energy Upgrade for Homeowners That's Becoming a Climate and Financial Winner
Heat pumps are as much as five times more efficient than traditional home heating and cooling systems. Incentives being offered through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as well as state and local government support, make this energy upgrade more financially attractive to homeowners. A heat pump can...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0