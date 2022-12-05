ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Says Costco Is a Buy, Lululemon Is a Wait-And-See

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain

An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth

The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes

Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12.85% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
