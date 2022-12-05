Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface
NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
NBC Chicago
NASA's Orion Capsule Splashes Down as It Returns From Test-Flight Around the Moon
NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed...
Futurism
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves moon's orbit to head home
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft successfully completed a roughly two-minute lunar departure burn on Thursday (Dec. 1) to begin heading home after successful lunar orbits.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Braintree High junior urges ‘black out’ for meteor shower
BRAINTREE -- He wears a NASA T-shirt in the freezing cold, giving the distinct impression Calvin O’Brien is an ‘anything for science’ kind of guy. And the 16-year-old Braintree High School junior is getting ready for a big week: the annual peak of the Geminid meteor showers.
SpaceX Launches Lunar Lander for Japanese Venture Ispace, Which Aims to Create an Economy Around the Moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture's lunar lander. "This is the very, very beginning of a new era," ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada told CNBC. If successful, ispace would be the first private company...
SpaceX now targeting Dec. 11 for launch of Japanese moon lander after delays
SpaceX is now targeting Dec. 11 for the launch of a private Japanese moon lander after a series of delays with multiple Falcon 9 rockets.
Happy anniversary, Apollo 17! Final moonwalking mission launched 50 years ago today
NASA's Apollo 17 mission lifted off on Dec. 7, 1972, sending Gene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ronald Evans toward Earth's nearest neighbor.
KVIA
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter has set a new record. The little 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper completed its 35th flight on December 3 and reached a new altitude record of 46 feet (14 meters). The aerial excursion lasted for 52...
For 31 minutes on Dec. 7, Mars will disappear behind the moon
As the moon circles the Earth, it can pass in front of bright stars, blocking their light completely. This is called an occultation. But one of the rarest astronomical sights happens when the moon occults a planet like Jupiter or Saturn. And on the night of Dec. 7, 2022, the...
Homecoming day: NASA's Orion spacecraft to complete historic moon mission with Pacific splashdown
When the Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, it will mark the final milestone of the nearly 26-day Artemis 1 test flight and a big step toward returning humans to the moon.
globalspec.com
Video: NASA gets high on Mars
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has set a new record for getting high on Mars — altitude-wise, that is. During its December 3, 2022, flight, the 4 lb (1.8 kg) craft soared 46 ft (14 m) above the planet’s surface, besting its previous attainment of 39 ft (12 m). Ingenuity...
Futurism
Skkrt! NASA's Orion Heads Back to Earth, Leaves Moon in the Dust
NASA's Orion lunar capsule is headed back to terra firma — and it captured a breathtaking image of the Moon with the Earth rising in the background on its way home. "For Orion, this is not a 'goodbye,' but a 'see you later' to the Moon," a NASA TV spokesperson said in the stunning footage captured by one of the Artemis I mission's many cameras, which captured an Earthrise in the distance as the pair made their way back from their maiden voyage.
