NBC Sports Chicago

Bears mock draft: Poles trades down, still lands Anderson

The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. In this version, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to acquire more draft capital. In addition, they have the No. 57 and No. 66 picks since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds. Want more mock draft content? You can check out our first version here, and the second here.
NBC Sports Chicago

What if every one possession game had the opposite result?

A graphic materialized that displayed the NFL's current records if each one possession game emerged with the opposite result. The results are shocking. According to the graphic, the Bears would have five more wins than they do through 13 weeks. Hence, they would be 8-5, instead of 3-10. Not only that, they would be the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL draft analyst says Fields should have been taken No. 2

Looking back on the 2021 NFL draft class, how would you redraft the quarterbacks?. "Trevor Lawrence one, I think Fields would be two," Dane Brugler of The Athletic told David Kaplan on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "And then we'll have to see. Let's revisit this a year from now. Will Zach Wilson be able to turn things around? Trey Lance, what does he do coming back from injury? Can Mac Jones do anything to put his name in that conversation?
The Comeback

NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty

In the third quarter of Week 14’s Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and  Los Angeles Chargers, a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Dolphins has caught the NFL world’s attention. The play in question occurred in the third quarter when the Dolphins desperately needed a big play on defense. They thought Read more... The post NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookie report card: Brisker, Sanborn acing first year

On the ground floor of a rebuild, the Bears loaded their roster with young players looking to find long-term starters and depth options that fit their timeline. General manager Ryan Poles quickly retooled the secondary with second-round picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. He took a swing on wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round and saw tackle Braxton Jones as a steal in the fifth round.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

