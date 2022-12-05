Read full article on original website
Bears mock draft: Poles trades down, still lands Anderson
The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. In this version, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to acquire more draft capital. In addition, they have the No. 57 and No. 66 picks since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds. Want more mock draft content? You can check out our first version here, and the second here.
What if every one possession game had the opposite result?
A graphic materialized that displayed the NFL's current records if each one possession game emerged with the opposite result. The results are shocking. According to the graphic, the Bears would have five more wins than they do through 13 weeks. Hence, they would be 8-5, instead of 3-10. Not only that, they would be the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.
Stat: Bears own most 'explosive plays' this season
According to one statistical sheet from PFF, the Bears own the most "explosive plays" amongst the rest of the NFL teams this season. The chart deems an "explosive play" as a rushing play of 10 yards or more and a passing play of 20 yards or more. Altogether, the Bears...
Twitter stunned as Mayfield leads comeback win 2 days after joining Rams
Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Three days later, he led an improbable comeback victory in primetime. In Mayfield's Rams debut, Los Angeles erased a 13-point deficit in the final three-plus minutes to stun the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
NFL draft analyst says Fields should have been taken No. 2
Looking back on the 2021 NFL draft class, how would you redraft the quarterbacks?. "Trevor Lawrence one, I think Fields would be two," Dane Brugler of The Athletic told David Kaplan on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "And then we'll have to see. Let's revisit this a year from now. Will Zach Wilson be able to turn things around? Trey Lance, what does he do coming back from injury? Can Mac Jones do anything to put his name in that conversation?
NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty
In the third quarter of Week 14’s Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Dolphins has caught the NFL world’s attention. The play in question occurred in the third quarter when the Dolphins desperately needed a big play on defense. They thought Read more... The post NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Source: Auburn adding Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts to staff
Hugh Freeze is hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions
The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former
Kenny Pickett ruled out vs. Ravens after entering concussion protocol
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and was later ruled out after entering concussion protocol. Pickett appeared to be injured following a sack from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith on the Steelers’ opening drive. The rookie QB was cleared to return and took...
Bears rookie report card: Brisker, Sanborn acing first year
On the ground floor of a rebuild, the Bears loaded their roster with young players looking to find long-term starters and depth options that fit their timeline. General manager Ryan Poles quickly retooled the secondary with second-round picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. He took a swing on wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round and saw tackle Braxton Jones as a steal in the fifth round.
