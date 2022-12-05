Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
foodsafetynews.com
The source of the fatal botulism of a Wyoming man remains unknown after an investigation
The death occurred in Utah, the botulism was likely acquired in Idaho, and the victim was a Wyoming resident. The Wyoming Department of Health finds that the death of 56-year-old Hans Russell was ruled as an isolated incident without the exact source of the contamination being determined. The main theory is that Russell acquired botulism from tainted soup during a solo river trip in Idaho that he took last September. The Wyoming Department of Health investigation, however, has not been able to determine exactly how he came to be infected.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It had all the markings of a slam-dunk. A no-brainer. A stick-a-fork-in-the-competition deal. Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Mystery Of Wyoming Pearl Harbor Survivor No. 12
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the military there’s a code – no brother left behind. So when Jeremy and Cecelia Bay, of Cheyenne, happened to stumble across a Wyoming license plate belonging to a Pearl Harbor survivor in, of all places, a Hawaii pawnshop, they couldn’t just walk away.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
Caught on Camera: Rare 'wave clouds' appear over Wyoming
Several Q2 viewers have sent us some amazing photos of rare "wave clouds" that appeared over the Bighorn Mountains on Wednesday.
oilcity.news
Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16
CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age to 16 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023, involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse sin Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC 4
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Patrolman, Legislator Criticizes Highway Patrol For Not Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Highway Patrolman is criticizing the agency for not releasing the name of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman six weeks ago. The pedestrian victim, Andrea Griffin, sustained three skull fractures, cheek fractures, facial...
cowboystatedaily.com
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn’t given up hope of finding her best friend. “We’re actively trying to find him, to follow...
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New winter weather advisories issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories for Utah ahead of Wednesday evening's storms. All are in effect now and will go until either late tonight or early morning tomorrow.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
