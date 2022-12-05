The death occurred in Utah, the botulism was likely acquired in Idaho, and the victim was a Wyoming resident. The Wyoming Department of Health finds that the death of 56-year-old Hans Russell was ruled as an isolated incident without the exact source of the contamination being determined. The main theory is that Russell acquired botulism from tainted soup during a solo river trip in Idaho that he took last September. The Wyoming Department of Health investigation, however, has not been able to determine exactly how he came to be infected.

