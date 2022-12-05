ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

foodsafetynews.com

The source of the fatal botulism of a Wyoming man remains unknown after an investigation

The death occurred in Utah, the botulism was likely acquired in Idaho, and the victim was a Wyoming resident. The Wyoming Department of Health finds that the death of 56-year-old Hans Russell was ruled as an isolated incident without the exact source of the contamination being determined. The main theory is that Russell acquired botulism from tainted soup during a solo river trip in Idaho that he took last September. The Wyoming Department of Health investigation, however, has not been able to determine exactly how he came to be infected.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It had all the markings of a slam-dunk. A no-brainer. A stick-a-fork-in-the-competition deal. Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

The Mystery Of Wyoming Pearl Harbor Survivor No. 12

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the military there’s a code – no brother left behind. So when Jeremy and Cecelia Bay, of Cheyenne, happened to stumble across a Wyoming license plate belonging to a Pearl Harbor survivor in, of all places, a Hawaii pawnshop, they couldn’t just walk away.
WYOMING STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming

The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16

CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age to 16 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023, involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse sin Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYOMING STATE
ABC 4

Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah

Y95 COUNTRY

36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY

