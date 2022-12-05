ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Says Costco Is a Buy, Lululemon Is a Wait-And-See

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
TEXAS STATE
Southeast Asian Markets Are in for a ‘Bungee Jump' in 2023, Says JPMorgan

Southeast Asia's market trajectory will be like that of a "bungee jump" in 2023, plunging before surging in the second half of the year, according to JPMorgan analysts. That's likely to be characterized by a "sharp fall followed by a rapid increase in altitude (bear market rally) followed by another decline until eventually markets come to rest at rock-bottom," analysts led by Rajiv Batra wrote in a report.
Amazon's ‘Thank My Driver' Program That Tipped $5 Maxed Out After 1 Day

Amazon’s “Alexa, thank my driver” promotion came to an end just one day after being launched and after a million “thank yous” were received. On Dec. 7, the e-commerce site kicked off its promotion which offered customers a new way to thank delivery drivers for their service during the hectic holiday season.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Lululemon, Costco, Broadcom and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Lululemon (LULU) – Lululemon slid 7.1% in the premarket after the athletic apparel maker issued a weaker-than-expected outlook. Lululemon reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but it saw a smaller-than-expected increase in comparable store sales. Costco (COST)...
Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes

Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

