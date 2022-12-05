Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says Costco Is a Buy, Lululemon Is a Wait-And-See
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
Stock Futures Slip to Start the Week With Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Data on Deck
U.S. stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening ahead of a week with several anticipated events in the ongoing fight against inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 50 points, or about 0.2%. Those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The...
Hong Kong Shares Drop 2% as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Meeting, U.S. Inflation This Week
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific declined Monday as investors looked ahead to a Fed meeting and U.S. inflation data this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.11%, leading losses in the region. The Hang Seng Tech index shed 3.71%. In Australia, the...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
Southeast Asian Markets Are in for a ‘Bungee Jump' in 2023, Says JPMorgan
Southeast Asia's market trajectory will be like that of a "bungee jump" in 2023, plunging before surging in the second half of the year, according to JPMorgan analysts. That's likely to be characterized by a "sharp fall followed by a rapid increase in altitude (bear market rally) followed by another decline until eventually markets come to rest at rock-bottom," analysts led by Rajiv Batra wrote in a report.
Amazon's ‘Thank My Driver' Program That Tipped $5 Maxed Out After 1 Day
Amazon’s “Alexa, thank my driver” promotion came to an end just one day after being launched and after a million “thank yous” were received. On Dec. 7, the e-commerce site kicked off its promotion which offered customers a new way to thank delivery drivers for their service during the hectic holiday season.
From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
Inflation Tops Covid-19 as Americans' Biggest Concern, But Infection Remains a Costly Threat
This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends survey from The New Consumer.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Lululemon, Costco, Broadcom and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Lululemon (LULU) – Lululemon slid 7.1% in the premarket after the athletic apparel maker issued a weaker-than-expected outlook. Lululemon reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but it saw a smaller-than-expected increase in comparable store sales. Costco (COST)...
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.3% in November, More Than Expected, Despite Hopes That Inflation Is Cooling
The producer price index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. A 38% surge in wholesale vegetable prices helped push the food index up by 3.3%, offsetting an identical 3.3% decline in energy costs.
Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
Workers Who Tested 4-Day Workweek Say They'll Never Return to 5 Days—Or Only With a Huge Pay Bump
More than 900 workers across 33 businesses in the U.S. and Ireland tested a four-day workweek this year, and none of them are going back to a five-day model, according to data from one of the world's largest experiments to test the shortened workweek. The six-month pilot, which ran for...
Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes
Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
CBS-Owned Stations Added to Free, Rapidly Growing Local News Streaming Service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
European Central Bank Warns That an EU Gas Price Cap Risks Financial Stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
Boomers Have More Wealth ‘Than Any Other Generation,' But Millennials May Not Inherit as Much as They Hope
Studies show a disconnect between how much millennials expect to inherit and how much aging baby boomers plan on leaving them. Growing financial insecurity and changing views about inheritance are partly to blame. Communicating a clear plan and the reasoning behind it can help families get on the same page,...
