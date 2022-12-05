Munson announces re-election bid for city clerk

MUNCIE, Ind. − City Clerk Belinda Munson, a Republican, formally announced her bid for re-election last week.

Mayor Ridenour and other members of the administration spoke on her behalf. Munson is the first Republican city clerk in 64 years and won her first term over an incumbent in 2019.

Munson is actively involved in the planning committee for the Indiana League of Municipal Clerk Treasurers (ILMCT) for the District #4 annual conference. The ILMCT provides training and education for Clerks’ and Clerk-Treasurers throughout the state.

The city clerk works with municipal boards and commissions and well as the city council.

She provides full online access to the Muncie City Municipal code and City Council documents.

In her time in office, Munson has been working to update ordinances and resolutions, which have been uploaded as far back as 40 years, as well as working to preserve the original city ordinance books, with the earliest one dated 1865. She has also created a QR code for the City Council meetings, allowing citizens to quickly pull up the ordinances and resolutions under discussion.

Munson has been contracting with a local collections agency to collect on overdue parking and other ordinance violations. The initial outstanding debt was roughly $400,000 when she came into office, according to a press release from her campaign.