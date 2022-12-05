Author looks into Reed, Deal relationship in new book

When one Sumner native heard the lore of Betsey Reed, he wanted to look into her complex friendship and sisterhood with Eveline Deal, a hired girl who became a witness for the prosecution in her murder trial, which led to devastating consequences for Reed.

“The Glassmaker’s Wife,” Lee Martin’s 14th book, gives the history of Betsey Reed, a Heathsville native who was accused of poisoning her husband.

He will hold a book signing and talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at The Barn, located at 606 13th St. in Lawrenceville. Copies will be available for purchase.

“The Betsey Reed story came from the fact that the evidence against her seemed fairly circumstantial,” Martin said. “I let my imagination interact with the facts and created a novelization of Betsey’s story.”

He began working on the book in 2013 and had an interest in dramatizing what he imagined may have been Reed’s and Deal’s inner lives.

Publisher Dzanc Books described the relationship between Reed and Deal as “the complex friendship, sisterhood and push-pull of two women who love and hate each other in equal measures, with devastating consequences.”

“At this point, because of the way the imagination goes, I’m not even sure about some of the facts of the case,” Martin said. “Readers shouldn’t expect a strictly factual accounting in my novel.”

Martin’s novel is full of the lore that many Lawrence County residents have heard at one point or another - the pinch of white powder that Deal claims she saw Reed put into her husband’s coffee, a scorched paper, a community hungry for a villain and a young girl’s first taste of revenge, but above all, of the contradictions and imperfections of the human heart.

Her trial was held in Lawrenceville in 1845, and Reed became the first woman hanged in Illinois. The hanging took place near where the old high school football field is located, next to the Embarras River.

“Writing historical fiction is often a laborious undertaking because every detail has to be authentic to the time period,” Martin said.

The book will be released on Dec. 6 anywhere books are sold, including Amazon and the publisher’s website, www.dzancbooks.org/our-books-ii/glassmakers-wife.

The Reed story is not the only book he has written about the county.

Martin said he often spends time in Lawrence County and often writes at the Lawrence Public Library.

Martin’s family owned an 80-acre farm on the Lawrence County line in Lukin Township.

One of his memoirs, “From Our House,” is a story about a farming accident in Lukin Township that cost his father both of his hands.

“It traces the difficult relationship we had following the accident,” Martin said.

His most recent memoir, “Gone The Hard Road,” talks about what his mother did for him that got him where he is today.

“It features my mother and the sacrifices she made that allowed me to follow my dream of being a writer,” Martin said.

His novel, “The Bright Forever,” was a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in fiction.

“Although set in Indiana, the book is based upon a 1972 crime that took place in Lawrenceville,” Martin said.

Another one of his novels, “Yours, Jean,” is set in Lawrenceville and Vincennes and is about the murder of the Lawrenceville High School librarian who was killed at the school in 1952.

Besides being a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in fiction, he has won the Mary McCarthy Prize in short fiction and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ohio Arts Council.

He has taught in the creative writing program at Ohio State University for 21 years.

“I don’t anticipate retiring anytime soon,” he said.