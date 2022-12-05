Read full article on original website
Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post. His last visit was with the director of Marbel Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats." Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and...
WATE
Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
WBIR
Blessings on Bell Street is back
This was a community-wide event in hopes of creating an atmosphere of love for the children in Knoxville. Each child received a gift, did crafts, and more!
Strangers rent 15-passenger van to get to TN after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Knoxville Fire continues investigation into Clinton Highway fires
An investigation is underway after Knoxville had several fires in the area.
WBIR
Foster care resource center breaks ground in Anderson Co.
The Isaiah 117 House now has 11 overnight locations across Tennessee. Kids in those counties have a higher chance to find hope and feel loved.
Do you live in an ingredient household?
The term "ingredient household" has been making rounds on TikTok, but the term has been making it into Google searches for years.
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
WBIR
Tour de Lights returns to Knoxville
Tour de Lights is organized by Bike Walk Knoxville and Visit Knoxville. It is a free and family-friendly event!
'Pup Ugly Sweater Party' to raise money to help small dogs rescue on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular craft beer bar in downtown Knoxville will host a party for pups and their families as they get into the holiday spirit. On Saturday, they will host the "Knox Brew Pup Ugly Sweater Party," which is expected to bring out some of the city's cutest dogs dressed in their best ugly holiday sweaters. The bar said it will donate $1 per beer sold during the party to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.
WATE
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water
Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
WBIR
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville starts this weekend
The first Christmas is coming to life in Knoxville this weekend! The pageant has been a tradition for families for over half a century.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Gatlinburg
Looking For the highest quality hospital full list in the Gatlinburg local area, you are in the accurate location. In this article, I’ll discuss some highest quality hospital , that are physically placed in the Gatlinburg. You will get a directions, Web Page information, approximate people ratings, Contact Line,...
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
WBIR
