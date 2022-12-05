ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, PA

Huntingdon Salvation Army needs more volunteers to ring bell

By Jack McCune
 6 days ago

(WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Salvation Army is asking for more volunteers to help raise money by ringing their bell outside three different stores of their choice.

Shifts would be an hour long, and bell ringers have the choice between the Walmart stores on Towne Center Boulevard in Huntingdon and on Mills Drive in North Huntingdon from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or the Ace hardware store on William Penn Highway in Huntingdon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday until Dec. 24.

President Elliott Higgins said bell ringers are key to help to reach their goal, which is $68,000 this holiday season.

“We have about 150 to about 200-hour slots to fill,” Higgins said. “We’re looking for groups or individuals, churches, businesses, civic groups.”

Higgins said all the money raised stays in the county to help pay for the organization’s food pantries, like the free Christmas Feeding Program coming up on Sunday, Dec. 11.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to the community,” Higgins said. “If you’re a business, you can bring signage with you saying you’re ringing the bell, and it’s a way to advertise for yourself as well.”

Higgins said they’re on their way to reaching their goal, and the only thing holding them back is the lack of bell ringers.

If you’re interested, call their office at 814-643-1430, and you can set up a time to ring the bell that works for you.

WTAJ

