Malibu, CA

KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Now, shooting is a homicide

A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car | Los Angeles

12.09.2022 | 12:47 PM | LOS ANGELES – Officers responded to reports of a shooting with a victim down. Arriving officers found a male inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he died. Witnesses reported the suspect to be a male Hispanic, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops

People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man robs pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City, takes off with her two French bulldogs

A pregnant woman was robbed at gunpoint in Studio City on Friday, the suspect taking off with her two French bulldogs. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the woman, 9-months-pregnant, was walking in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, at around 10 a.m. when she was approached by the armed suspect, who demanded her dogs, Milo and Gizmo."A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs," said Cindy Nelson, the victim, who said she feared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after violent crash in West LA

At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Gun violence takes another life in Boyle Heights

Annenberg Media conducted the interviews and responses with the help of translation services provided by Monserrat Rodriguez Ortiz. Thirty votive candles cluster the sidewalk where Efrain Moreno died. Some lit and filled with wax, others empty, charcoaled black from the burning wicks. They outnumber the years Moreno lived. “RIP ACE”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA

