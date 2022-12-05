A pregnant woman was robbed at gunpoint in Studio City on Friday, the suspect taking off with her two French bulldogs. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the woman, 9-months-pregnant, was walking in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, at around 10 a.m. when she was approached by the armed suspect, who demanded her dogs, Milo and Gizmo."A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs," said Cindy Nelson, the victim, who said she feared...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO