Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
Authorities search for at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and […]
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
knock-la.com
LASD Deputies Violently Arrest Disabled Transgender Woman in West Hollywood
This week, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station violently arrested a disabled transgender woman inside of her home for resisting arrest. Annie Jump Vicente, 31, is a former employee of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office. She worked as a Venice constituent...
orangecountytribune.com
Now, shooting is a homicide
A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW
The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
FOUND: LASD Investigators Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.” She is a 71 year-old Black woman who was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita. Adair is 5’8” ...
onscene.tv
Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car | Los Angeles
12.09.2022 | 12:47 PM | LOS ANGELES – Officers responded to reports of a shooting with a victim down. Arriving officers found a male inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he died. Witnesses reported the suspect to be a male Hispanic, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops
People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
Man robs pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City, takes off with her two French bulldogs
A pregnant woman was robbed at gunpoint in Studio City on Friday, the suspect taking off with her two French bulldogs. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the woman, 9-months-pregnant, was walking in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, at around 10 a.m. when she was approached by the armed suspect, who demanded her dogs, Milo and Gizmo."A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs," said Cindy Nelson, the victim, who said she feared...
Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
1 dead after violent crash in West LA
At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Gun violence takes another life in Boyle Heights
Annenberg Media conducted the interviews and responses with the help of translation services provided by Monserrat Rodriguez Ortiz. Thirty votive candles cluster the sidewalk where Efrain Moreno died. Some lit and filled with wax, others empty, charcoaled black from the burning wicks. They outnumber the years Moreno lived. “RIP ACE”...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 405 Freeway, near National Boulevard.
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
