Stillwater, OK

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Patrick Mahomes stat makes Jalen Hurts MVP case stronger

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ NFL MVP chances were made stronger, thanks in part to this Patrick Mahomes statistic. As the season progresses, the number of NFL MVP candidates dwindle down. Recently, the favorites were considered to be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Well if Week 14 was anything to go by, Hurts may have the advantage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy

A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Miami Dolphins being dominated at the half as Tua struggles again

The Miami Dolphins are sleepwalking through the first half of their Sunday night game against the Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa continues to look horrible. To be fair to Tua, the entire offense is getting beat up by a Chargers defense that is one of the worst in the league and missing three starters in the secondary. Tonight, the Chargers’ defensive backups are dominating.
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
DENVER, CO
