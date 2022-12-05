Makenzy Doniak joined San Diego Wave FC for their debut campaign in 2022 as an experienced depth forward in the NWSL. She finished the year having confirmed those credentials. Playing for Wave FC was a quasi-homecoming of sorts for Doniak, who grew up in the Inland Empire. Turning pro in 2016 with the Western New York Flash and winning the NWSL title with them before their move to North Carolina, Doniak had experience at the Courage, Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars as well, in addition to loans in Australia and Denmark.

