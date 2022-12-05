Read full article on original website
LAG Confidential
Vote: 2022 San Diego Wave FC MVP
After a record-breaking inaugural season, where San Diego Wave FC seemingly won everything outside of the NWSL championship, it's time to continue a yearly tradition we have here at LAG Confidential. End-of-season honors, as voted on, by you the fans! Typically we like to have categories for just about everything like Rookie of the Year, Defender of the Year, etc. However, with San Diego essentially sweeping NWSL awards season, we’ve decided to jump to the main event, MVP.
LAG Confidential
San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Makenzy Doniak
Makenzy Doniak joined San Diego Wave FC for their debut campaign in 2022 as an experienced depth forward in the NWSL. She finished the year having confirmed those credentials. Playing for Wave FC was a quasi-homecoming of sorts for Doniak, who grew up in the Inland Empire. Turning pro in 2016 with the Western New York Flash and winning the NWSL title with them before their move to North Carolina, Doniak had experience at the Courage, Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars as well, in addition to loans in Australia and Denmark.
LAG Confidential
San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Tegan McGrady
Tegan McGrady entered the season as San Diego Wave FC’s starting left back, and it was a fresh start for the young pro. Coming off a title-winning season with the Washington Spirit, she had been buried on the depth chart there and endured a tumultuous run of abusive coaches and team owners before getting the NWSL title on her way out the door.
