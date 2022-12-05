Read full article on original website
Related
Priyanka Chopra Shares Close-Up Photo of Daughter Malti’s Face: See the Cuddly Snap
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Proud mama! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her first winter season with daughter Malti. “I mean …,” the India native, 40, captioned a Tuesday, November 22, Instagram Story photo of her daughter’s face while sleeping. The 10-month-old, who the actress and Nick Jonas secretly welcomed via surrogate in January, snoozed in her car […]
ETOnline.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Who’ve Given or Received Pets as Gifts
There’s no better gift than a new pet! Whether searching for the perfect birthday or holiday present, many stars often turn to a four-legged companion to surprise their loved ones. “It’s Bella’s 4th Birthday today!!!! All she has wanted for soooo long is a kitty, so we adopted one today,” Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell wrote […]
BBC
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Bollywood: 'I’d earn 10% of my male co-actor’s salary'
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas tells BBC 100 Women that she received equal pay to her male co-actor for the first time in her 22-year career for her role in a forthcoming US spy series, Citadel. She is a hugely successful star in India and has acted in more than 60...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
Beaming Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Cozy Together While Sharing Laughs On 18th Anniversary
Love was in the air out in California on Thursday, December 1, which marked Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 18th anniversary. To celebrate the couple's long-time love, they were seen out and about in Montecito to pick up some sweet treats for their special day. The television personality, 64, and Arrested Development actress, 49, picked up two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies from Honor Market before heading back to their car.Walking arm-in-arm, the Hollywood couple was seen exchanging laughs while complimenting each other in cozy fall sweaters. ELLEN DEGENERES ALL SMILES IN FIRST OUTING AFTER SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS FROM EX-PROTÉGÉE...
Who Dies In 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Fan Theories Explained
It's almost time to check out of The White Lotus Season 2. The seventh and final episode of Season 2 airs Dec. 11. As with the first season of the HBO series, someone ends up dying—though this time around, there is more than one death. In the Season 2...
Clayton News Daily
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Reunite for Rare Photo Together with Daughter Tallulah
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis reunited–and it feels so good!. The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actress, 60, and Die Hard star, 67, got together for a photo with their daughter, Tallulah Willis. Tallulah, 28, took to Instagram to share the sweet snap of the three out of five members...
Clayton News Daily
Courteney Cox Shows Fans How ‘Real’ New Yorkers Eat Pizza in Instagram Clip
Courteney Cox is giving social media users a step-by-step tutorial on how to eat pizza the "New York way." The 58-year-old actress is full of shenanigans in her latest Instagram video. In the clip, cox showcased how to eat pizza the "proper" way when you're from the Big Apple. "A...
Clayton News Daily
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution—From 'Suits' to Royalty to Montecito Superstar
Meghan Markle revealed in her and Prince Harry's Harry & Meghan docuseries that she only wore neutrals as a royal. "Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," she said in the documentary. "To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty (Queen Elizabeth II) if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family [likely Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla]."
Clayton News Daily
Toni Collette and David Galafassi Announce Divorce in Joint Statement
Toni Collette reactivated Instagram to let the world know she and musician David Galafassi have decided to divorce. Or at least, that's how it seems anyway. Five days ago, the Hereditary actress reactivated Instagram and shared a cute photo of herself peering outside a train window with the caption, "I’m back. Hello world. I love you 💘." She also uploaded a snap of her parents in honor of their anniversary, as well as eight other images and videos without any context.
Blake Neely (‘Good Night Oppy’ composer) on steering away from electronic sounds in scoring space doc [Exclusive Video Interview]
Even though “Good Night Oppy” takes place on an entirely different planet, composer Blake Neely made a very conscious choice to use standard orchestrations when composing the documentary’s original score. “There are some computery and metallic sounds in the score that float about here and there, but mostly I used traditional piano and orchestra because we really wanted to bring things to life,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent interview (watch the exclusive video interview above). He had tried using electronic styles of music for the score but he found that the sound just wasn’t doing the trick, which led...
Clayton News Daily
Oui! 'Emily in Paris' Is Returning for Season 4—What We Know So Far
Bonne news! It seems Emily Cooper isn't leaving Paris anytime soon, as the Emmy-nominated series Emily in Paris Season 4 is a go at Netflix. While Season 3 has yet to premiere, the streaming platform has already given the go-ahead to at least one more season after that, and we're already wondering what Season 4 will have in store for the fashionable American marketing executive working in the City of Lights. Here is everything we know so far about Season 4 of Emily in Paris.
Comments / 0