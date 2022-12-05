Meghan Markle revealed in her and Prince Harry's Harry & Meghan docuseries that she only wore neutrals as a royal. "Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," she said in the documentary. "To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty (Queen Elizabeth II) if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family [likely Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla]."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO