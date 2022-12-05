Read full article on original website
Related
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
mytotalretail.com
It’s Time to Zero in on Holiday Outreach With Zero-Party Data
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. Prior years might have had a somewhat leisurely “brush a leaf off your sweater/carve a pumpkin/get ready for the holiday season” rhythm. However, this year, the holidays begin … now. That’s a combination of careful consumer behavior from last year (when according to the National Retail Foundation, a record 61 percent of consumers had started their holiday shopping by early November), and the desire to beat this year’s raging inflation.
mytotalretail.com
How to Tackle the Top 3 Challenges in Business Payments
Working with multiple systems, the growing threat of fraud, and the lack of visibility into data are the top three challenges finance professionals face with business payments. That’s according to the Strategic Treasurer 2022 Global Payments Survey of over 230 treasury and payments professionals. These challenges aren't surprising. The...
mytotalretail.com
Key Logistics Challenges E-Commerce Retailers Will Face This Peak Season
E-commerce sales rose steadily the first half of 2022, with sales increasing 2.7 percent between Q1 and Q2. But even with the coming holiday sales surge, that trend might not continue. In fact, some reports predict that the number of online orders this holiday season will be down 5 percent compared to 2021.
mytotalretail.com
What Retailers Must Keep in Mind This Holiday Season
It’s no surprise this year’s holiday season might look different, arriving during a time of historically high inflation mixed with ongoing recession fears. But despite pandemic-related challenges and supply chain disruptions creating concerns during last year’s holiday spending, it was a record-breaking season for consumers. Still, due to so much economic uncertainty, 63 percent of marketers are bracing for a decrease in consumer spending this year, making it essential for brands to evaluate their marketing strategies in the event there’s a dip.
mytotalretail.com
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Matchbacks (and More)
Not all direct marketers are familiar with matchbacks and why they're important. I thought it might be helpful to explain the matchback process and why it's a critical tool for evaluating results and developing mail plans. Matchbacks are the process of having your order file “matched back” against your recent...
mytotalretail.com
SHEIN to Spend $15M on 'Improving Standards' at Factories Following Labor Abuse Claims
SHEIN, the global fast-fashion e-commerce company, said it would commit $15 billion to "improving standards" at suppliers' factories in the wake of allegations of labor exploitation among its factory workers in China. The Chinese company, which was founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Chris Xu, was recently the subject of a U.K. documentary that claimed employees at two SHEIN-contracted factories in China were working 18-hour days, paid little, and had some of their pay docked if any product was damaged. SHEIN refuted these claims, saying in a statement that all salaries are paid at the end of the contracted month and in accordance with local laws and regulations.
mytotalretail.com
14 More Retailers Sign Charter to End Racial Bias
As of Dec. 1, 42 retail brands have signed the Mitigate Racial Bias in Retail Charter, a national initiative to address racial bias and discrimination in shopping experiences, the Open to All nationwide nonprofit announced. The new signatories include industry leaders Cartier, CBL Properties, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Glossier, LVMH, maurices, URBN (Anthropologie, Free People, Nuuly, and Urban Outfitters), The Body Shop, and supporter Yelp.
Comments / 0