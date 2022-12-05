SHEIN, the global fast-fashion e-commerce company, said it would commit $15 billion to "improving standards" at suppliers' factories in the wake of allegations of labor exploitation among its factory workers in China. The Chinese company, which was founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Chris Xu, was recently the subject of a U.K. documentary that claimed employees at two SHEIN-contracted factories in China were working 18-hour days, paid little, and had some of their pay docked if any product was damaged. SHEIN refuted these claims, saying in a statement that all salaries are paid at the end of the contracted month and in accordance with local laws and regulations.

1 DAY AGO