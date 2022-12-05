Read full article on original website
Related
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Can Use Conversational AI to Drive Positive CX This Holiday Season and Beyond
According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, in-store sales are anticipated to increase 7.9 percent this holiday shopping season, with an estimated 4.2 percent increase in online sales. A survey by Deloitte predicts an even stronger e-commerce increase of between 12.8 percent and 14.3 percent. This growth points to an expected increase in...
Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?
When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
mytotalretail.com
It’s Time to Zero in on Holiday Outreach With Zero-Party Data
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. Prior years might have had a somewhat leisurely “brush a leaf off your sweater/carve a pumpkin/get ready for the holiday season” rhythm. However, this year, the holidays begin … now. That’s a combination of careful consumer behavior from last year (when according to the National Retail Foundation, a record 61 percent of consumers had started their holiday shopping by early November), and the desire to beat this year’s raging inflation.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Everything You Need To Know To Shop Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season
This article is in partnership with Walmart. The items featured will be selected from a list provided by Walmart. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. The first-ever "LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season" launches on E! Online this Thursday, December 8 at...
mytotalretail.com
Key Logistics Challenges E-Commerce Retailers Will Face This Peak Season
E-commerce sales rose steadily the first half of 2022, with sales increasing 2.7 percent between Q1 and Q2. But even with the coming holiday sales surge, that trend might not continue. In fact, some reports predict that the number of online orders this holiday season will be down 5 percent compared to 2021.
4 Retail Stocks That Will Skyrocket From Holiday Shopping
Despite the stubbornly high inflation, consumer spending remains resilient. Experts anticipate robust holiday spending this year, with holiday sales expected to be well above the 10-year average. Amid this, quality...
Walmart Accused of Overcharging Customers in Viral TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
cxmtoday.com
The Retailer’s Guide Through 2022’s Inflation
Businesses worrying about sales need to understand consumers’ price-conscious psyches during such times and tailor their messaging accordingly. It’s a typical American household. A salesman dad and an event planner mom with two kids. in high school. Two weeks before Christmas, the parents break the bad news to...
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Digital Payments Give Retailers an Edge With Credit-Leaning Shoppers
More shoppers are turning to financing alternatives to make the holidays merry and bright. This includes one-third of Black Friday shoppers, who funded their purchases with credit cards, loans and other alternatives, including buy now, pay later (BNPL). Retailers may consider this an opportunity to boost their digital payment and financing offerings, making it easier for consumers to purchase holiday items.
SHEIN and Walmart Share Top Spot Among Shopping Apps Rankings
In the latest Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, we find three ties among 13 different retailers, including a neck-and-neck race to claim the top spot and some churn at the bottom of the list. Let’s look at who’s shopping where. THE TOP 5. SHEIN, this time around, is...
Comments / 0