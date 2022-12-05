Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KJCT8
Mesa County Public Health: Tell Us Community Survey
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results are in!. Mesa County Public Health conducted a community wide survey called the Tell Us survey. With the survey, Mesa County Public Health can see the communities response on how they think operations and services around Mesa County are going. For example the...
KJCT8
Increase in RSV, Flu and COVID-19 in schools
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Respiratory illnesses are spreading so fast in the Grand Valley that one Mesa County school is canceling classes on Friday. Health experts are focused on the big three COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. “We may see different trends for these seasonal viruses, like we’re seeing...
KJCT8
‘Tis the season... for safe and sober rides
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol, and 65 local law enforcement agencies are banding together to raise enforcement and remind Coloradans to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis. To date this year, 36% of traffic fatalities...
KJCT8
Next snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
KJCT8
Masonic Christmas Fair
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Christmas is only a few weeks away, and the Grand Valley is beginning to see the holiday cheer. The Grand Junction Masonic Center opened its doors to the public for the First Annual Craft Fair. Twenty-nine vendors highlighted their products like jewelry, food, crafts, and...
KJCT8
Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
KJCT8
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
KJCT8
CMU Hockey Announces Record Amount raised during “Pink the Rink”
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Hockey Team has announced they raised a record amount for the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund during this year’s “Pink the Rink Event” back in November. During the Friday matchup against the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs...
KJCT8
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
KJCT8
Community Cantana Chorus presents Christmas celebration
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re in the mood for holiday cheer, a local choir has your back. On Saturday, choir members from the Community Cantana Chorus gathered for their second performance out of three. This one is at Fruita United Methodist Church. Davis Devereux, co-director, said the...
