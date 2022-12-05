Read full article on original website
Related
'Jeopardy!'s' Ken Jennings mystifies fans with possible involvement in another big TV show
Ken Jennings mystified fans in a Tweet where he claimed to have worked on Amazon Prime's hit show "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power."
Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'
And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
tvinsider.com
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Cris Pannullo‘s impressive 21-game winning streak on Jeopardy! has come to an end as he was beaten on Tuesday (December 6) night by professor Andy Tirrell in a nail-biting Final Jeopardy round. But for the show’s bosses it could be good news as the super-champ was busting their budget with his big winnings!
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal: 'She went to f---ing jail, man'
"Full House" alum John Stamos opened up about Lori Loughlin's college admission scandal on an episode of the "Armchair Expert," with comedian Dax Shepard.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
Amy Schneider describes prep for 'Jeopardy!' run, questions that 'haunt' her, quitting job post-$1.3M win
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider described this week how she prepared for her 40-game winning streak last year.
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Clayton News Daily
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Recap: Who Went Home and Who Made it into the Finale
With the exception of next week’s announcement of the winner of season 22 of The Voice, Tuesday night’s results show had the most tension to date as it revealed which five of the remaining eight artists would make it through to the finale. Monday night’s performance show was...
Mayim Bialik Has Therapy Twice a Week to ‘Regulate’ Her ‘Jeopardy!’ Work Week
'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik has a hectic work schedule with her game show host role but knows the importance of self-care.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Clayton News Daily
Watch Selma Blair's Tearful, Inspiring 'Last Beautiful Dance' on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Dec. 6 update: Selma Blair took home the People's Choice Award for Reality Competition at the 2022 awards ceremony. Selma Blair took one final turn around the Dancing with the Stars ballroom during Oct. 17’s competition, performing a Viennese Waltz with her pro partner Sasha Farber to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day.
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & Lindsay Price Reunite To Recreate ‘90210’ Scene 23 Years Later: Watch
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Lindsay Price-Stone took everyone down memory lane to get fans hyped for their New Year’s Eve event. “It’s a [Beverly Hills] 90210 reunion,” Tori, 49, captioned the Instagram Reel of her alongside Jennie, 50, and Lindsay, 46. Together, the three 90210 alums recreated a scene from 1999’s “Let’s Eat Cake,” when Lindsay’s Janet told Donna (Tori) and Kelly (Jennie) that she was pregnant with Steve’s (Ian Ziering) baby.
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
Clayton News Daily
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. The Nope actress, 29, took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to send a message to the internet trolls who called her "ugly" in response to an unspecified post of Palmer without any makeup on.
Comments / 0