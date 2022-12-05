Read full article on original website
Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)
SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
WA AG Opioid Settlement Funds Now Being Distributed
CLARKSTON, WA – Asotin County will receive just over $1 million as part of a settlement between the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and three opioid distributors. The settlement was finalized earlier this year and set for first distributions this month from the $215 million to eligible participating cities and counties. All 125 eligible cities over 10,000 population and counties signed on to the settlement by the September 2022 deadline.
IDFG: Ice Fishing Updates
LEWISTON, ID – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has added something new this winter for anglers in the Clearwater Region. Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont says the agency is providing monthly ice-fishing updates. “These updates will cover nine of our more popular ice fishing destinations. Regardless of whether...
