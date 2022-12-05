Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Lose To Surprising WWE Hall of Famer In Their Home State
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for sometimes being not always the easiest person to deal with, but according to a WWE Hall of Famer, even just months into his main roster career, he wasn’t above doing a favour for a fellow star. Shortly after WrestleMania 18 John Layfield, known...
Becky Lynch Discusses Potential WWE Premium Live Event In Ireland
At SummerSlam 2022 Becky Lynch took on Bianca Belair in her quest to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. The former champion was defeated by Belair for the gold at WrestleMania 38 and was desperate to climb back to the top of the red brand’s women’s division. However,...
John Cena Set To Appear On Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
John Cena will be on the final episode of WWE Smackdown in 2022, according to a new report. John Cena has not been on an episode of SmackDown since 2021, where he was building his match with Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. John Cena is considered...
Becky Lynch Shares Her End Of Year Message With The WWE Universe
2022 has been a true rollercoaster for Becky Lynch. She began the year flying high but missed out on the first WWE Premium Live Event held in Britain in three decades, before making a triumphant return to the ring. Lynch enjoyed numerous battles with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair including...
AEW Star Admits They’re Not Medically Cleared To Compete
On the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite Jon Moxley put the World Championship on the line against Hangman Adam Page. The bout was a typically hard-hitting affair but came to a premature end via referee stoppage after Page suffered a concussion. However, after a few weeks on the side-lines...
Creative “Making Plans” For Return Of Huge WWE Star
As WWE continues to strengthen their roster, it appears that the women’s division could soon be in line for a huge boost. On the December 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tegan Nox made a surprise return to WWE after being released back in November 2021. The star came to the aid of Liv Morgan who was being beaten down by Damage CTRL. In recent months, WWE’s women’s roster has also seen the likes of Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Emma all return, while there are rumours that Chelsea Green will also be back with the company soon.
Becky Lynch Admits Shoulder “Still Isn’t Right” Despite In-Ring Return
At Survivor Series Becky Lynch returned to the ring for the first time in almost four months to compete inside WarGames. On the big night Lynch teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim and Alexa Bliss to defeat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Despite only getting back in...
Remember When Brock Lesnar F-5’ed A Shark For Hilarious WWE Promotional Video?
WWE have produced some incredible promotional video packages over the last 40 years, but Brock Lesnar delivering an F-5 to a shark might be one of the most surreal. Heading into SummerSlam 2003 Brock Lesnar had his sights on reclaiming the WWE Championship. The Beast had claimed the gold from Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in a match best remembered for his stunning botched Shooting Star Press. Lesnar held the title until Vengeance when he lost out in a Triple Threat Match involving Angle and The Big Show.
Roman Reigns’ SmackDown Return Announced Following Survivor Series Injury
On December 9th it was reported that Roman Reigns had suffered a ruptured eardrum and would be out of action for a short period. At the time it was noted that the star wasn’t advertised for any upcoming shows or live events, but that has quickly changed. Reigns suffered...
Booker T Tips WWE Star To Join AEW
As AEW has grown the company has become a viable alternative for WWE Superstars who might feel undervalued. While the likes of Bryan Danielson, Saraya, Adam Cole and more have already become All Elite, Booker T believes a former Women’s Champion could be next. Naomi hasn’t appeared for WWE...
What Is The Undertaker’s Career Win Record?
The Undertaker is one of the most tenured and revered wrestlers in WWE history. He’s on many fans’ shortlists of greatest of all time and has been praised for decades for his skill, commitment to his character, longevity, and loyalty. But just how much has he won over...
Eric Bischoff Names The Proudest Moment Of His Career
Eric Bischoff has enjoyed a long and successful career in pro-wrestling despite not growing up with it or being a fan. He was brought in as an executive and creative figure in WCW and then became an on-screen authority figure. And even though he lost the Monday Night Wars, he...
Sasha Banks “Not Going Back” To WWE
A new report says Sasha Banks is “not going back” to WWE with the star now expected to make an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January in the Tokyo Dome. The future of Sasha Banks has remained a mystery...
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Pay Tribute To Uncle Barry Windham Following Heart Attack
On December 5th news broke that WWE Hall of Famer and uncle of Bray Wyatt, Barry Windham, had suffered a major heart attack and undergone emergency surgery in a bid to save his life. It was Mika Rotunda, daughter of Mike Rotunda, and sister to Wyatt and Bo Dallas, who...
ROH Final Battle 2022 Predictions
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) – Dog Collar Match ROH World Tag Team Championships. Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta – ROH Pure Championship. Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena – ROH Women’s World Championship. Samoa Joe...
WWE Superstar Makes Main Roster In-Ring Debut Three Years After Signing
WWE Superstar Scarlett has made her main roster in-ring debut three years after first signing with the WWE in 2019. Scarlett Makes Her WWE In-Ring Debut. On Saturday December 10th 2022, Scarlett wrestled her first WWE main roster match as she teamed with Karrion Kross to take on the team of Madcap Moss & Emma in mixed tag team action.
Road Dogg Elaborates On Why He Was Jealous Of Dwayne Johnson
Road Dogg has had a wrestling career that would be the envy of most with numerous championships, a place in the legendary group DX and a WWE Hall of Fame induction to his name. But now he has explained that from very early on, he was riddled with jealousy all because of a young Dwayne Johnson.
NXT Deadline Predictions
The last Premier Live Event of the year NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 10th live from the WWE Performance Center. The show features the NXT Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line while introducing two new matches. NXT Executive Shawn Michaels announced that two Iron...
JBL Told Vince McMahon To Hire Former WWE Star Instead Of him
After beginning his wrestling career in 1992, John “Bradshaw” Layfield appeared in Mexico, Japan and across Europe before signing with the WWF in 1995. Upon joining the company the rugged Texan recommended Vince McMahon also sign another brawler who had become a staple on the European scene. Fit...
Fresh Update On Cody Rhodes
After returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes continued to battle Seth Rollins well into the summer, however this came at a cost. In the lead up to their match at Hell In A Cell inside the famous structure, Rhodes suffered a pectoral injury before aggravating it further while training. Incredibly, Rhodes competed in the match at planned despite the injury, before heading off for surgery following a remarkable victory.
