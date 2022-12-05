ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Governor and First Lady Wolf welcome the holidays

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf ushered in the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“Each year, this ceremony reminds me of the common bonds we share across humanity,” Gov. Wolf said. “During this holiday season, let us celebrate and strengthen those bonds by reaching out to those in need, by sharing what we have with others, and by extending our kindness beyond our friends and families to strangers and acquaintances who we know to be different than us. Pennsylvanians will celebrate many holidays over the next several months. No matter which holiday you celebrate, I wish every Pennsylvanian a very happy holiday season.“

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSmX3_0jYP6A1S00
    Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf lighting the tree. Today, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf ushered in the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony. December 5, 2022 — Harrisburg, PA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQJsn_0jYP6A1S00
    Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks with the press. Today, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf ushered in the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony. December 5, 2022 — Harrisburg, PA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwZKJ_0jYP6A1S00
    The 2022 holiday season kicks off inside the Capitol in Harrisburg with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzMax_0jYP6A1S00
    Nasir Rogers Jr., 4, smiles for a photograph with Santa Claus, portrayed by Rick Finicle, during a celebration of the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t03fr_0jYP6A1S00
    Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee speaks during a celebration of the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRO0R_0jYP6A1S00
    Ornaments are pictured during a celebration of the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33D1Mh_0jYP6A1S00
    Eleven-month-old Maru Matovo gets her picture taken with Santa Claus, portrayed by Rick Finicle, during a celebration of the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMIYc_0jYP6A1S00
    Members of the Central Dauphin High School Chorus sing during a celebration of the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Wolf administration kicks off Trees for Troops donation weekend

The tree is a 20-foot Douglas Fir from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. It is decorated with more than 900 LED lights and more than 700 handmade ornaments donated by students and seniors throughout the commonwealth coordinated by Pre-K for PA and the Department of Aging.

The governor and first lady were joined by Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee and Bishop Audrey Scanlan of the Central Pennsylvania Episcopal Diocese.

The Central Dauphin High School Choir performed several Christmas carols and Santa Claus made an appearance.

In addition to the Rotunda Tree, there is a 20-foot Douglas fir – also from Crystal Spring Tree Farm – outside on the Capitol steps.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The Rotunda tree will be lit daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Capitol Steps tree will be lit daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 6, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an injunction, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf announces Pa is receiving $6.6 million to make broadband accessible for all

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative. These are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

The Trump campaign that isn’t

Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America […]
FLORIDA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Precession held for fallen Huntingdon County firefighter

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Firefighters joined community members Saturday to honor Kurt Keilhofer, a firefighter who died in the line of duty on Tuesday. A precession made its way through Mapleton following the funeral service for Keilhofer, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Dec. 6. Keilhofer was a member […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania man remains in Russian custody

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh-area resident remains in Russian custody amid the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The high-profile arrest and subsequent release of Griner brought public attention to the topic of Americans in Russian custody. At least three Americans are still detained in Russia, including former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, Marc Fogel, and Sarah […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy