Maine State

In wake of Poland death, mental health advocates asking for better access to treatment in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Yacia Provencher shared her frustration about the state of Maine's mental health system with reporters at a news conference at the Maine State House in Augusta on Monday. She said she spent years trying to get her ex-boyfriend, Justin Butterfield, help with his serious brain disorder (SBD) only to be told that he is "not dangerous enough."
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades

"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Gov. Mills announces Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced an Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan to help low-income and middle-class families in Maine through the upcoming winter season amid near-record-high energy prices. The relief plan will include several opportunities for assistance, as listed in a news release issued by...
Sen. King switches gears to Prof. King for a day

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in an American government class at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) had the valuable opportunity to Zoom in with Sen. Angus King to talk politics and Congress on Wednesday. Some topics in the lecture covered climate change, abortion, cyber security, and free community college...
Don Campbell gets us into the holiday spirit

PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is one of the most well-known musicians in the state of Maine. As the seasons turn from fall to winter, and the temperatures drop, Campbell turns his attention to his holiday shows. One of this year’s holiday shows will take place on Dec. 18...
Maine is well below normal snow totals

MAINE, USA — The words cold and snowy could normally describe a Maine December but this year is anything but normal. So where is all of the snow?. If we take a look around the U.S., the most snow is sitting in the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Rockies. Some areas of the West have over 30 inches of snowfall on the ground.
Wardens, sheriffs search for missing Saint George woman

SAINT GEORGE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service and the Knox County Sherriff's Office are trying to locate 71-year-old Francine Laporte of Saint George, Maine. In a news release, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti said the woman was reported missing by her husband Paul LaPorte on Wednesday after he woke up to find his wife was not home.
