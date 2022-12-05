Read full article on original website
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students
CONCORD, N.H. — The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court this week seeks an injunction to stop the voucher-like...
Falmouth nonprofit partners with local photographers to send Maine kids to summer camp
PORTLAND, Maine — Two local photographers have partnered with the nonprofit organization Gratitude for Maine to help spread its mission of sending Maine kids to summer camp. Gratitude for Maine was created by Emma Bowden, Elle Foley, and Sophia Turker, three teens from Falmouth who turned to photography during the pandemic.
Maine leaders respond to emergency energy bill rejection
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills' emergency energy plan, known as the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan, failed to pass Wednesday night, leaving Democrats frustrated and concerned. "There will be people that will do things that are extraordinary, and we will have people end up dying because of it...
In wake of Poland death, mental health advocates asking for better access to treatment in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Yacia Provencher shared her frustration about the state of Maine's mental health system with reporters at a news conference at the Maine State House in Augusta on Monday. She said she spent years trying to get her ex-boyfriend, Justin Butterfield, help with his serious brain disorder (SBD) only to be told that he is "not dangerous enough."
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Gov. Mills announces Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced an Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan to help low-income and middle-class families in Maine through the upcoming winter season amid near-record-high energy prices. The relief plan will include several opportunities for assistance, as listed in a news release issued by...
Mainers experiencing postal service problems this holiday season
MAINE, USA — Maine's alleged mail problem this holiday season raised concerns when NEWS CENTER Maine received multiple emails and calls from people about all kinds of different issues—issues such as important documents, like IDs or bills, not getting delivered. Mainers are worried they may never get that mail.
Maine college students getting paid to fill open teacher positions at schools statewide
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Maine's colleges and universities are chipping in to fill the dozens of vacant educator positions at districts across the state. Thomas College in Waterville is mobilizing its "pre-service" teachers: students majoring in education. Lewiston Public Schools and the Alfond Center for Workforce and Professional Development started...
Emergency winter energy relief plan fails to pass in Maine Senate
AUGUSTA, Maine — After passing in the Maine House of Representatives, Gov. Janet Mills' emergency winter energy relief plan failed to clear the Senate on Wednesday. The Maine Senate voted 21-8 in favor of the bill, but because it didn't clear a two-thirds majority, it failed to pass. Senate...
Daughter of Maine's 1st Black legislator named House speaker
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker on Tuesday in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation's whitest state.
Political Brew: With Congress winding down and the Maine Legislature starting up, our analysts found plenty to stir the pot this week.
MAINE, USA — Democrat Betsy Sweet and Republican Phil Harriman agreed that freeing pro basketball player Brittney Griner from a Russian prison is good. Still, they had very different thoughts on the details. Sweet said Griner's imprisonment was partly a result of the inequity in pay between women and...
Sen. King switches gears to Prof. King for a day
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in an American government class at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) had the valuable opportunity to Zoom in with Sen. Angus King to talk politics and Congress on Wednesday. Some topics in the lecture covered climate change, abortion, cyber security, and free community college...
Report: Bath Iron Works generates major impact on Maine economy
BATH, Maine — A recent report is shedding light on just how much of an economic impact General Dynamics Bath Iron Works has on Maine's economy. The third-party analysis was done by the University of Southern Maine's Center for Business and Economic Research. The report revealed Bath Iron Works...
Maine’s political leadership is becoming more diverse
MAINE, USA — When Jill Duson made Maine political history over 20 years ago, she was the first and only Black woman on Portland’s school board and later its city council. When she takes office Wednesday, she’ll be among five Black state lawmakers, four of whom are women.
Donate to help fill 'Ouchie Box' for Maine children's cancer program
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The "Ouchie Box" was born as a way to keep kids and teens excited about visiting it after a medical procedure, treatment, or any follow-up at the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. It's a way for them to have something to look forward to. According to...
Don Campbell gets us into the holiday spirit
PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is one of the most well-known musicians in the state of Maine. As the seasons turn from fall to winter, and the temperatures drop, Campbell turns his attention to his holiday shows. One of this year’s holiday shows will take place on Dec. 18...
Maine is well below normal snow totals
MAINE, USA — The words cold and snowy could normally describe a Maine December but this year is anything but normal. So where is all of the snow?. If we take a look around the U.S., the most snow is sitting in the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Rockies. Some areas of the West have over 30 inches of snowfall on the ground.
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
Maine universities look to carbon footprint calculators to mitigate individual climate impacts
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Fighting climate change can take a bit of soul-searching. Dr. Charles Tilburg heads the University of New England’s marine and environmental programs and encourages his students, like freshman Miranda Carrabba, to find their carbon footprint. "You can’t make any changes until you know what effect...
Wardens, sheriffs search for missing Saint George woman
SAINT GEORGE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service and the Knox County Sherriff's Office are trying to locate 71-year-old Francine Laporte of Saint George, Maine. In a news release, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti said the woman was reported missing by her husband Paul LaPorte on Wednesday after he woke up to find his wife was not home.
