itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Blasts Former Gimmick As “The Most Humiliating Thing” Of His Life
Ric Flair has enjoyed the kind of career that many can only dream of. He was World Champion 16-times (at least) and headlined arenas all over the world. While in the ring he faced some of the biggest and best names the industry had to offer including Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and many more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
itrwrestling.com
Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want To See Steve Austin Wrestle Again
At WrestleMania 38 Steve Austin rolled back the years as he claimed a memorable win over Kevin Owens. The match was Austin’s first in almost two decades, and far exceeded what anyone could have believed that he was physically capable of. Despite near-constant rumours since retiring in 2003, Austin...
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Trademark Hints At Pro Wrestling Return
It's a day that ends in the letter "y," which means the wheels on the "what on earth is Sasha Banks doing?" bus are continuing to go round and round. Between new movie roles, training with Juventud Guerrera, appearances at Boston Celtics games, and the usual round of wild internet speculation, Banks has been plenty busy, as wrestling fans continue to wonder what her next move in wrestling will be since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May. Banks' latest trademark filing may provide another clue.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
itrwrestling.com
Kenny Omega Predicts Seth Rollins Will Be A “Very Deserving” Future WWE Hall Of Famer
After finding success in Ring of Honor and becoming World Champion Seth Rollins headed to WWE in 2010. The former Tyler Black spent two years in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT before arriving on the main roster as part of The Shield in 2012. This began a stellar run...
itrwrestling.com
Former NXT Tag Team Champion Makes Shock AEW Debut [SPOILER]
As one British star leaves AEW, another has stepped through the All Elite Wrestling door for the very first time. Ahead of the December 7th edition of AEW Dynamite Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal is leaving the company to head back to WWE. His departure was later addressed on television and in storyline, in a pre-taped interview where he explained turning his back on Jon Moxley, as well as reiterating that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club until I die.”
itrwrestling.com
Donald Trump Was Stunned By Brutality Of WrestleMania Ladder Match
At WWE WrestleMania 23 in 2007, future president of the United States Donald Trump and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took part in the famed Battle of the Billionaires that saw Bobby Lashley compete on behalf of Trump against Umaga, who was fighting for Vince McMahon. Steve Austin served as the special guest referee for the bout.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Names Who Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
Jim Cornette has expressed who he wants to be the next in line to challenge for MJF’s AEW World Championship, along with who should never get a shot at the title. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19th, defeating Jon Moxley after a shocking turn by Mox’s former mentor William Regal. This alliance would be short lived, with the new AEW World Champion attacking Regal on the November 30th episode of Dynamite. Assuming that MJF successfully defends the title against Ricky Starks at the Winter is Coming special, where Starks has received a shot due to winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament, fans will find out who is next to challenge for the gold.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Will Leave AEW At The End Of 2022
William Regal is leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2022. Tony Khan has confirmed that the wrestling legend will be returning to WWE in a coaching capacity in an effort to be closer to his son, Charlie Dempsey. William Regal debuted in AEW at Revolution 2022 and throughout...
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – December 2nd, 2022
The first episode of WWE SmackDown following Survivor Series saw Ricochet take on Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar in the main event. The two competed in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, and after a highly-praised match full of frenetic action, Ricochet emerged victorious. After his win, he’s guaranteed a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Reflects On “Disingenuous” Bret Hart Comments
Back in November Road Dogg sparked outrage across social media by claiming that he didn’t see what the big deal was around Bret Hart. He added that Hart wasn’t a great wrestler, and that he was a better sports entertainer. These comments drew significant backlash on social media,...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Fires Back At Criticism Of In-Ring Style
Back in October Athena sparked controversy online following a match involving Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation. The bout appeared to veer out of control, and the former WWE star was criticised online for being too physical. During the match, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T On Why Dwayne Johnson Has To Win The 2023 Royal Rumble If He Enters It
On December 2nd it was reported that there had been talks within WWE regarding a surprise appearance by Dwayne Johnson at the 2023 Royal Rumble. What started out a rumour gathered pace after it was revealed that, no matter how unlikely the scenario, it has been discussed. An appearance by...
itrwrestling.com
Pretty Deadly Confronted By Main Roster Stars, Match Set For NXT Deadline
Pretty Deadly have held the NXT Tag Team Titles since winning a huge Fatal-Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide, but they are now about to face their stiffest test yet. On the December 6th episode of NXT, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince treated the world to their version of a Christmas Story. The former NXT UK stars took great delight in their achievements from the past year, and pointed to a lack of competition in their division. After claiming that 2023 would be their year because there was no one left to face them, the pair were confronted by one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history.
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
