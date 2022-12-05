Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Mercedes-AMG GT2 is the brand's most powerful customer race car
Mercedes-AMG's GT is nearly ready to retire, its successor is around the corner, but the model isn't hanging up its helmet yet. The German firm unveiled a new track-only evolution of the coupe designed to compete in GT2 races and powered by a 707-horsepower V8 engine. AMG proudly points out...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class spy shots
Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its V-Class, the premium version of the Metris van sold in the U.S. Prototypes spotted in the wild hint at mild styling tweaks for the mid-size van, which is expected to be launched in updated form in the second half of 2023. The...
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
Mercedes Opens First Electric-Only Showroom As EQ Lineup Expands
The Mercedes-Benz electric revolution is moving faster than anyone thought possible, and the German luxury brand has now opened its first EV-only showroom in the world, based in Japan. Mercedes-Benz has been hard at work getting its EQ range of electric vehicles ready, with several like the EQS Sedan and EQB SUV already on sale in the USA.
Autoblog
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaks in configurator
Corvette E-Ray is scheduled to make its official debut in 2023 as a 2024 model. We weren't supposed to see it or hear about it for another few months but the first hybrid model in the nameplate's history broke cover early on a leaked configurator, spotted by enthusiast website Corvette Blogger (more configurator shots are available at their site).
Tesla Model 3 Assembly Lines Are Ramping Up For Something Big
Tesla is reportedly revamping the Model 3 production lines at its Fremont factory ahead of the smallest tesla model's impending facelift. This is according to documents found by Teslarati. The news comes a little over a week after the news started swirling that Tesla is reportedly working on an update...
Autoblog
Why electric vehicles are increasingly leaving out AM Radio
When the BMW i3 landed in the States more than 8 years ago, it did so without an AM radio. A year after arrival, hackers had figured out how to tweak the hatchback's software to restore AM radio and extend range in the i3 REx model. When Green Car Reports asked BMW that same year, 2015, about the lack of an amplitude modulation band, BMW responded, "AM is not offered due to negative performance influences of the electromagnetic interference of the electric drivetrain. Electric motors cause interference on AM which is why BMW decided to remove this option." Today, the number of EVs and hybrids omitting AM radio has got so large that U.S. Senator Ed Markey is asking carmakers to retain it, noting in a letter that "any phase-out of broadcast AM radio could pose a significant communication problem during emergencies."
Autoblog
A Tesla owner says new Model Y ordered him to pull over before it shut down
A Tesla owner said his car ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down and trapped him inside. Tom Exton, a British YouTuber who collects cars, was driving to London on Thursday night when his five-day-old Model Y asked him to pull over because it was "shutting down."
Autoblog
Future Classic: 1992-1997 Subaru SVX
Close your eyes and imagine a beautiful, Italian-designed coupe and you probably won’t picture something with a Subaru badge. But back in the early 1990s, such a thing was indeed a reality. The Alcyone SVX – named after the brightest star in the Pleiades constellation, which is seen in the Subaru logo – was a sleek two-door penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man responsible for cars like the BMW M1, DeLorean, Maserati Bora and Volkswagen Karmann Ghia TC.
insideevs.com
Nismo Electric Sports Car Reportedly Coming As Nissan GT-R’s EV Replacement
Nissan is reportedly going to launch a bespoke electric sports car under its Nismo performance division by the end of the decade. Details are few and far between right now, but this was confirmed by a company official who did drop a few hints that can help us get a general idea of what the company is going for and what to expect.
sheenmagazine.com
Explore Mercedes-Benz Innovations as the Most Luxurious Car Brand in the World
Mercedes-Benz commonly referred to as Mercedes and sometimes as Benz, is a German luxury and commercial vehicle automotive brand established in 1926. In 2018, Mercedes-Benz was the largest brand of premium vehicles in the world, having sold 2.31 million passenger cars. Numerous technological innovations have been introduced in Mercedes-Benz automobiles...
Autoblog
2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a more powerful, track-only GT
Ford is wrapping up the run of this GT supercar generation with a wild final model. It's the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, named after the Mk IV versions of the original GT40 that raced in 1967. Like those '60s racers, the new GT Mk IV gets massively changed and lengthened bodywork. It also packs suspension and powertrain changes.
Autoblog
A new electrolyte mixture may prevent EV batteries from catching fire
Lithium-ion battery fires may not be all that common, but they are a concern — just ask electric vehicle makers and Samsung. Thankfully, research at Stanford might reduce the chances of those devices lighting up. Scientists have developed an electrolyte (the substance that carries lithium ions between electrodes) that won't catch fire even at temperatures of 140F or more. The trick, it turns out, was extra lithium salt.
Carscoops
Someone Liked BAPE Fashion Brand So Much That He Had Pagani Make Him A Matching Huayra
Pagani teamed up with Japanese fashion brand BAPE to offer a new limited-edition clothing line. The launch of the “capsule collection” in London was joined by a bespoke Pagani Huayra BC Roadster dressed in the colors of BAPE, built at the request of a client. The apparel collection...
dornob.com
Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle
Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
topgear.com
Check out Audi’s Dakar car for 2023
Meet the re-newed Audi RS Q e-tron : lighter, more aerodynamic, and more improved than last year. Can it win the Dakar?. As you may have seen, Audi is heading back to the sandiest and longest racetrack in the world: the Dakar rally. And this time the brand with those famous four interlocking rings has got a real taste for the desert… and a new challenger: the latest iteration of its unique off-road racer, the futuristic RS Q e-tron.
Autoblog
Save up to $240 on new tires with these holiday deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The best time to buy new tires is when they're on sale. Luckily, there are a handful of holiday deals to be had at Tire Rack, Walmart, and Amazon. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. Many of these are expiring soon so don't wait!
Comments / 0