Deputy Injured After Fight With Suspect In Saugus

A deputy and a wanted suspect were injured Monday after a deputy-involved fight in Saugus.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, on a vehicle occupied by a 26-year-old suspect with a warrant, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The deputy asked the male to exit the vehicle and he became uncooperative,” Jensen said.

The deputy requested a supervisor to respond, meanwhile a fight broke out between the suspect and the deputy, according to officials.

The deputy and suspect both sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to Jensen.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

