Readers have been asking what is going on with the Popeyes in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Their stall has been closed during normal operating hours for at least a week. According to the restaurant locator page on the Popeyes website, this location is "temporarily closed," with no reason given for the closure. Last evening, during Popeyes' operating hours, they were closed again. However, nothing had been removed inside their space, and the menu boards were still operating.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO