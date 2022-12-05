WATCH: Samantha-Jo Roth explains why Georgia runoff is 'high stakes' for both parties



T he Washington Examiner's Samantha-Jo Roth broke down why the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican candidate Herschel Walker is "really high stakes" on Monday.

"We have seen Democrats double what they actually spent in the previous election," she told host Charles Payne on Fox News.

"What we’re seeing is a Senate majority that could be controlled by one more Democrat, or Republicans could have more of a check on this administration," she explained.

BOLTON FOR PRESIDENT? FORMER TRUMP SECURITY ADVISER MIGHT BE READY 'TO GET IN THE RACE'



Roth also talked about the Republican strategy in the state. "We saw [Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)] really trying to stay away from Walker during the other election," she noted. "It’s a major change to see him embrace Walker."

"You know what has really been interesting over the last couple days? We have not seen Walker talk at all about Trump," she said.

She further described conversations behind the scenes among both Walker's and Trump's staffs, wherein they decided that the former president should stay away from the race.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Kemp is somebody that is well-liked by Georgians, and he could be someone that could help convince some of these hesitant voters to get out the vote and get Walker over the finish line," Roth continued.