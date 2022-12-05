Read full article on original website
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, …. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. Death investigation underway in...
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication shortage
Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high flu numbers. Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication …. Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high flu numbers. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The...
Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash
Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville
The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
One injured in Antioch shooting
The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. Details of the discovery of Jasmine Pace’s body revealed …. Details of the...
What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries
Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s removed from children’s bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries. What to do if your child swallows lithium button …. Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s...
Pedestrian dies from injuries after Nov. 30 hit-and-run in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are investigating the death of a man who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash along Charlotte Pike last week. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the pedestrian, who was in the roadway for unknown reasons, was hit by a vehicle in the 5100 block of Charlotte Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
Bowling Green picking up the pieces one year after devastating tornado
The weekend marks one year since a major tornado devastated parts of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Bowling Green picking up the pieces one year after …. The weekend marks one year since a major tornado devastated parts of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans...
Safety expert explains why you should never confront a car burglar
Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Thursday night, one safety expert warned the public to keep their head on a swivel this holiday season in particular. Safety expert explains why you should never confront …. Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an...
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in a fatal crash Friday. Curtis Ashby, 30, of Logan County was pronounced dead following this morning’s wreck. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an...
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
