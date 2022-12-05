ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Santa Run Silicon Valley Coming to Downtown San Jose

Are those sleigh bells jingling, or just the sound of thousands of running feet hitting the pavement?. On Sunday, the Santa Run Silicon Valley is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic. Santa-dressed runners will race through Downtown San Jose, spreading holiday cheer throughout their 5k course. All proceeds...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo to Open Warming Shelter as Overnight Temperatures Drop

An overnight warming shelter will be available in the City of Vallejo this week, from Monday night through Thursday night. The City partnered with the nonprofit organization the Greater Vallejo Recreation District to provide the shelter during colder weather like the cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area this week, City of Vallejo spokesperson Christina Lee said in a press release.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Suspected DUI Collision in San Jose

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Flare Operation at Martinez Refinery is Not Threat to the Public: Firefighters

A planned "special operation" flare up at a refinery in Martinez caused concern for surrounding residents Friday evening. Those near 3485 Pacheco Blvd reported seeing a fire and hearing an explosion around 5 p.m., firefighters said. A Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said firefighters responded to reports of a...
MARTINEZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Emergency Crews on Scene of Hazmat Investigation in Pacifica

Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazmat investigation in Pacifica Friday morning. The incident was reported at a home on the 1100 block of Crespi Drive around 10:30 a.m. after reports of an odd odor. A shelter-in-place order has been implemented for surrounding homes, the Norh County Fire...
PACIFICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Are Property Taxes Going Down Along With Home Prices?

We’re finally seeing some Bay Area home prices drop. They’re still expensive, but getting less so by the week. But, if the value of our houses go down, what about the property taxes we’re paying? Does that drop as well?. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter...
NBC Bay Area

Uptick in COVID Cases Force Some Mask Requirements in Alameda County

Alameda County residents may be required to wear masks due to a spike in COVID cases. Health officials on Friday announced Alameda County is now in the "yellow" COVID transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rules. As a result, mask mandates will go into effect for homeless and emergency shelters, along with heating centers.
NBC Bay Area

8 Big Rig Trucks on Fire in Oakland

The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Elderly Man Injured Following Hit-And-Run at Saratoga Library

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened at the Saratoga Library Friday night. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Police arrived and found an 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. A witness said the driver took...
SARATOGA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Elected Officials Fight Against Antisemitism

Dozens of Jewish Bay Area elected officials are forming a local caucus to provide a strong voice against antisemitism in the region. Walnut Creek City Councilman Kevin Wilk spoke out during a council meeting in October following reports of antisemitic leaflets being distributed around town. And just a month later,...
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Honors Rap Legend Too $hort at Street Renaming Ceremony

The city of Oakland celebrated “Too $hort Day” Saturday with a street renaming, in honor of the iconic Bay Area rapper. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was part of the event and a large crowd braved the rain to see the official unveiling of "Too $hort Way" near Fremont High School, where the rapper attended.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family, Oakley Community Gather to Remember Alexis Gabe

A large group of people gathered in front of Oakley Civic Center Park Friday to remember Alexis Gabe, a young woman who was killed tragically, and her body dumped in a remote part of Amador County. The Oakley community decided to redirect the pain as support for the Gabe family.
OAKLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Donated Toys Stolen From Non-Profit's Van in Oakland

An Oakland non-profit looking to spread holiday cheer is now in need of some help of its own after hundreds of dollars worth of gifts they were preparing for local children were stolen. “They just tore up the car and got everything which is really sad,” said Deltrina Johnson.
OAKLAND, CA

