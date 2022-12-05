Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Santa Run Silicon Valley Coming to Downtown San Jose
Are those sleigh bells jingling, or just the sound of thousands of running feet hitting the pavement?. On Sunday, the Santa Run Silicon Valley is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic. Santa-dressed runners will race through Downtown San Jose, spreading holiday cheer throughout their 5k course. All proceeds...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo to Open Warming Shelter as Overnight Temperatures Drop
An overnight warming shelter will be available in the City of Vallejo this week, from Monday night through Thursday night. The City partnered with the nonprofit organization the Greater Vallejo Recreation District to provide the shelter during colder weather like the cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area this week, City of Vallejo spokesperson Christina Lee said in a press release.
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hospitalized Following Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco
San Francisco police are looking for a driver following a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian Friday night. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Evans in the Bayview. Police arrived and found the man struck had been hurt. The victim was taken to the hospital...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Suspected DUI Collision in San Jose
One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
NBC Bay Area
Flare Operation at Martinez Refinery is Not Threat to the Public: Firefighters
A planned "special operation" flare up at a refinery in Martinez caused concern for surrounding residents Friday evening. Those near 3485 Pacheco Blvd reported seeing a fire and hearing an explosion around 5 p.m., firefighters said. A Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said firefighters responded to reports of a...
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Lifted After No Hazardous Materials Found in Oakley: Officials
A shelter-in-place order that was issued in Oakley Friday was lifted and firefighters said Saturday that there was no emergency. There was a large scene in Oakley. Officials said Friday that there was a hazmat situation involving a train. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Saturday that the...
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews on Scene of Hazmat Investigation in Pacifica
Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazmat investigation in Pacifica Friday morning. The incident was reported at a home on the 1100 block of Crespi Drive around 10:30 a.m. after reports of an odd odor. A shelter-in-place order has been implemented for surrounding homes, the Norh County Fire...
NBC Bay Area
Are Property Taxes Going Down Along With Home Prices?
We’re finally seeing some Bay Area home prices drop. They’re still expensive, but getting less so by the week. But, if the value of our houses go down, what about the property taxes we’re paying? Does that drop as well?. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter...
NBC Bay Area
Uptick in COVID Cases Force Some Mask Requirements in Alameda County
Alameda County residents may be required to wear masks due to a spike in COVID cases. Health officials on Friday announced Alameda County is now in the "yellow" COVID transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rules. As a result, mask mandates will go into effect for homeless and emergency shelters, along with heating centers.
NBC Bay Area
8 Big Rig Trucks on Fire in Oakland
The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m.
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Issued in Oakley Due to Hazmat Situation
A shelter-in-place order is in effect late Friday evening for an area of Oakley due to a hazardous materials emergency. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the order is in effect, as of 11:45 p.m., for an area near 4th and Main streets in Oakley.
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Injured Following Hit-And-Run at Saratoga Library
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened at the Saratoga Library Friday night. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Police arrived and found an 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. A witness said the driver took...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Elected Officials Fight Against Antisemitism
Dozens of Jewish Bay Area elected officials are forming a local caucus to provide a strong voice against antisemitism in the region. Walnut Creek City Councilman Kevin Wilk spoke out during a council meeting in October following reports of antisemitic leaflets being distributed around town. And just a month later,...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Honors Rap Legend Too $hort at Street Renaming Ceremony
The city of Oakland celebrated “Too $hort Day” Saturday with a street renaming, in honor of the iconic Bay Area rapper. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was part of the event and a large crowd braved the rain to see the official unveiling of "Too $hort Way" near Fremont High School, where the rapper attended.
NBC Bay Area
Closure of SF's Controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center Creates New Issue for the City
San Francisco’s controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center at the UN Plaza closed this week. It was put together as part of an emergency response to a spike in overdoses in the city, but it was also criticized by those who said it was an unofficial safe injection site for drug addicts.
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Police Release Body Camera Footage of Deadly Shooting in Castro Valley
Warning: Some people may find this video disturbing. Hayward police released body cam video of a deadly police shooting in Castro Valley Thursday. The incident occurred on Eden Canyon Road, north of Highway 580 on Oct. 24. During a foot chase that led up to the shooting, the video showed...
NBC Bay Area
Valley Medical Center Doctors Report Dangerously Long Patient Wait Times
Forty-one days for general surgery. Fifty-five days for neurosurgery. More than two months for urology. Those are some of the median patient wait times to see a specialist physician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a county hospital that serves our community’s underinsured and uninsured. “I had...
NBC Bay Area
Family, Oakley Community Gather to Remember Alexis Gabe
A large group of people gathered in front of Oakley Civic Center Park Friday to remember Alexis Gabe, a young woman who was killed tragically, and her body dumped in a remote part of Amador County. The Oakley community decided to redirect the pain as support for the Gabe family.
NBC Bay Area
Donated Toys Stolen From Non-Profit's Van in Oakland
An Oakland non-profit looking to spread holiday cheer is now in need of some help of its own after hundreds of dollars worth of gifts they were preparing for local children were stolen. “They just tore up the car and got everything which is really sad,” said Deltrina Johnson.
