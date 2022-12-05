ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade

ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade. Here’s the route if you’re headed...
ABILENE, TX
ACU to host town hall meeting Dec. 6

ABILENE, Texas — Research and innovation are often important parts of the college experience. At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Abilene Christian University will be hosting a town hall meeting and question and answer session at the Hunter Welcome Center to discuss the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab and the establishment of the Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center.
ABILENE, TX
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Adjusted holiday hours for Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Since 1870, Thanksgiving has been nationally recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, where many businesses are closed and people gather together for food and celebration. Many City of Abilene services and operations will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the holiday and...
ABILENE, TX
Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home

A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene city councilman announces bid for mayor

Surrounded by family holding "Vote Weldon" signs, Abilene City Councilman Weldon Hurt announced Monday that he will run for Abilene Mayor in May. Hurt's announcement comes just four days after current Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced he will not run for reelection. Hurt was first elected to the Place 4 council seat in 2017, the same year that Williams was elected as mayor. Since then Hurt says he has attended 125 city council meetings in person, with only four absences during that time. Hurt is also the president of Pest Patrol, a locally owned and operated business in Abilene for the last 25 years.
ABILENE, TX
