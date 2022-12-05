Surrounded by family holding "Vote Weldon" signs, Abilene City Councilman Weldon Hurt announced Monday that he will run for Abilene Mayor in May. Hurt's announcement comes just four days after current Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced he will not run for reelection. Hurt was first elected to the Place 4 council seat in 2017, the same year that Williams was elected as mayor. Since then Hurt says he has attended 125 city council meetings in person, with only four absences during that time. Hurt is also the president of Pest Patrol, a locally owned and operated business in Abilene for the last 25 years.

ABILENE, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO