Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Free 'Trout Fest 2023' event in Abilene celebrates fishing for all ages
ABILENE, Texas — Spending time outdoors can help increase relaxation and reduce stress. From Jan. 11-16, there will be a free fishing event at Cal Young Park in Abilene called "Get Hooked: Trout Fest 2023." More than 1,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the lake ahead of time...
Abilene man arrested on criminal trespass charge at early childhood campus
ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he was spotted on an Abilene school campus he was not supposed to be on Tuesday afternoon. The Abilene Police Department said Andrew Miller, 22, was spotted at Long Early Learning Center and identified...
FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade
ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade. Here’s the route if you’re headed...
ACU to host town hall meeting Dec. 6
ABILENE, Texas — Research and innovation are often important parts of the college experience. At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Abilene Christian University will be hosting a town hall meeting and question and answer session at the Hunter Welcome Center to discuss the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab and the establishment of the Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center.
Estimated $10,000 in damages following Abilene residential structure fire
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire Nov. 26 resulted in an estimated $10,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., AFD arrived at a residence on the 1300 block of Pecan St. where they saw smoke coming from the building. The fire...
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
Adjusted holiday hours for Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Since 1870, Thanksgiving has been nationally recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, where many businesses are closed and people gather together for food and celebration. Many City of Abilene services and operations will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the holiday and...
Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia! to be celebrated in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' is an iconic fantasy novel by author C.S. Lewis. The story is being celebrated from 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Abilene Convention Center during 'Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia!'. For just $10, families...
Looking for a spot for a Thanksgiving Day meal? These places are open
Church on the Rock-Abilene, 1228 Grape St. - 1 p.m. - Thanksgiving Day meal, open to all. Denny's, 3314 S. Clack St. - 7 a.m. - midnight. Denny's, 120 Overland Trail - Open 24 hours. Denny's, 101 FM 707N, Tye - Open 24 hours. Golden Corral, 4357 S. Danville Drive...
UPDATE: 24-year old Abilene man found dead, murder suspect arrested and charged
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Suspect Brandon Neely was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in Wills Point, Texas. A 24-year old man was found dead at approximately 2:20 a.m. Nov. 19 at the 1200 block of Yeomans Road in Abilene. Abilene Police...
Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home
A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.
Abilene city councilman announces bid for mayor
Surrounded by family holding "Vote Weldon" signs, Abilene City Councilman Weldon Hurt announced Monday that he will run for Abilene Mayor in May. Hurt's announcement comes just four days after current Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced he will not run for reelection. Hurt was first elected to the Place 4 council seat in 2017, the same year that Williams was elected as mayor. Since then Hurt says he has attended 125 city council meetings in person, with only four absences during that time. Hurt is also the president of Pest Patrol, a locally owned and operated business in Abilene for the last 25 years.
Robbery suspect arrested by Abilene Police during traffic stop
ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested by Abilene Police for an outstanding warrant Nov. 15. Richard Wesley Blake Pruitt was arrested in north Abilene for an outstanding warrant on an aggravated robbery charge. Officers stopped Pruitt at the intersection of North 7th Street and North Treadaway...
