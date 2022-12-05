ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth

LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
LORRAINE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say

LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO

WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP

WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
CARTHAGE, NY
YAHOO!

Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away

A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Pulaski man charged with attempting to rape 3-year-old

Pulaski, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old, deputies said. James Gleason, of Pulaski, was arrested for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
PULASKI, NY
localsyr.com

Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
CLAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Within hours of asking the public for help, state police have found the man who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Perciful of Watertown on a felony count of...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
BROWNVILLE, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
ROME, NY
