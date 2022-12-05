Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
Mom charged with killing Jordan Brooks accused of stealing his disability checks after his death
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Oswego County mom accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died. Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts...
Former Utica lawyer found guilty of gun possession following shooting death of girlfriend
This story has been updated to correct the nature of the grand jury’s findings. We regret the error. UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of criminal weapon possession following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021. Mancuso was not […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say
LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO
WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
YAHOO!
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Pulaski man charged with attempting to rape 3-year-old
Pulaski, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old, deputies said. James Gleason, of Pulaski, was arrested for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Brief lockdown at Watertown H.S. over concerns about possible firearm
The concerns stemmed from a possible firearm in a car on the property.
Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
localsyr.com
Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Within hours of asking the public for help, state police have found the man who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Perciful of Watertown on a felony count of...
informnny.com
Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 3