Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It
The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Twitter Files: Jack Dorsey urges Elon Musk after James Baker ouster, 'Just release everything without filter'
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called on new boss Elon Musk to release the full "Twitter files" without filter in the name of transparency.
Tesla heads to court to defend Elon Musk’s pay
Washington, DC CNN — Tesla headed to court today to defend the huge compensation package that helped make CEO Elon Musk the richest person on Earth. Delaware’s Court of Chancery in Wilmington will host the week-long trial to examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker’s board of directors created for Musk. The trial kicked off at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla
A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk’s attack on Apple
Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly joined Elon Musk’s attack on Apple, over the way the iPhone giant runs its App Store.Both social media bosses have criticised the fact that Apple has a strong control over what is allowed onto iPhones and other devices, and suggested that it has abused that power.Mr Musk began this week by attacking Apple for the fact that it takes a cut of digital purchases made using an iPhone, that it has stopped advertising on Twitter, and suggested it had threatened to kick Twitter out of the App Store. Neither he or Apple commented on that latter...
Twitter Cofounder Says Elon Musk Is "Not a Serious Person"
One of Twitter's founders appears to have some serious beef with new owner Elon Musk. Twitter cofounder — Biz Stone, who helped build the site alongside Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, and Evan Williams — didn't expressly name Musk in an excoriating tweet. But given the context in the message and a later reply, there's nobody else he could conceivably be talking about.
Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk In Roasting Apple's Policies On Twitter
In the wake of Elon Musk protesting Apple over Twitter and the "Apple tax," Spotify's CEO also reminded everyone of its antitrust complaints as well.
Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% - Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) revenue is set to reduce to half this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.
TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching
When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. If the response is too high, it’s a red flag, whereas a lowball figure will undervalue the company. “We’re letting the market price this round” is a confident reply, but...
Amazon ends support for third-party HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills
The invite-only program, which first launched in 2019, allowed select developers to create and launch HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa (skills are the third-party voice apps that run on Alexa devices). The skills released as part of the program allowed consumers to ask the virtual assistant for help with things like booking an appointment, accessing hospital post-discharge instructions, checking on the status of a prescription delivery and more.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t ‘in custody already’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sees no reason to beat around the bush when it comes to FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be in custody by now, as far as Brian Armstrong is concerned. The Coinbase CEO said this week it’s “baffling to me why he’s not in custody already.”
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
