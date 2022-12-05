ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
CNN

Tesla heads to court to defend Elon Musk’s pay

Washington, DC CNN — Tesla headed to court today to defend the huge compensation package that helped make CEO Elon Musk the richest person on Earth. Delaware’s Court of Chancery in Wilmington will host the week-long trial to examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker’s board of directors created for Musk. The trial kicked off at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
TheStreet

A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla

A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
PYMNTS

Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B

PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk’s attack on Apple

Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly joined Elon Musk’s attack on Apple, over the way the iPhone giant runs its App Store.Both social media bosses have criticised the fact that Apple has a strong control over what is allowed onto iPhones and other devices, and suggested that it has abused that power.Mr Musk began this week by attacking Apple for the fact that it takes a cut of digital purchases made using an iPhone, that it has stopped advertising on Twitter, and suggested it had threatened to kick Twitter out of the App Store. Neither he or Apple commented on that latter...
Futurism

Twitter Cofounder Says Elon Musk Is "Not a Serious Person"

One of Twitter's founders appears to have some serious beef with new owner Elon Musk. Twitter cofounder — Biz Stone, who helped build the site alongside Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, and Evan Williams — didn't expressly name Musk in an excoriating tweet. But given the context in the message and a later reply, there's nobody else he could conceivably be talking about.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching

When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. If the response is too high, it’s a red flag, whereas a lowball figure will undervalue the company. “We’re letting the market price this round” is a confident reply, but...
TechCrunch

Amazon ends support for third-party HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills

The invite-only program, which first launched in 2019, allowed select developers to create and launch HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa (skills are the third-party voice apps that run on Alexa devices). The skills released as part of the program allowed consumers to ask the virtual assistant for help with things like booking an appointment, accessing hospital post-discharge instructions, checking on the status of a prescription delivery and more.

