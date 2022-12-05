Read full article on original website
Peoria Fashion Show Toy Drive
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People are getting into the holiday spirit as Christmas is right around the corner. Brian and AJ Yarbrough joined WMBD This Morning & Good Day Central Illinois Friday to tell viewers about their upcoming toy drive. You can drop of toys at A Sharp Effect...
9th annual Folepi’s Shop and Stroll supporting East Peoria small businesses
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members are getting in the Christmas spirit while supporting local small businesses. Saturday was the 9th annual Folepi’s Gifts Galore Shop and Stroll. It’s part of the East Peoria Festival of Lights. The event took place at East Peoria’s Four Corners...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening in Peoria on Sterling Avenue Friday. Owner’s Matt and Angie Hanzel opened their second location in under a year. Open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 9th, the owners and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting in...
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
Safety Network ready to get feet on the ground running
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Safety Network members have been trying to figure out problems and solutions to violence in Peoria for the past year and a half. At Friday’s meeting, members began discussing which neighborhoods they planned to go to, who to talk to, and how to lower violence.
Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school to build beds
Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school to build beds. Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school …. Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school to build beds. IHSA state football title games big boom to BN economy. IHSA state football title games big boom to BN economy. Unit 5...
89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County
Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies were searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office Saturday said the 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday. Her car was found on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
More Information Released on Missing Person Search Near Petersburg
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has released a description and some information about the circumstances relating to a person’s disappearance near Petersburg on Friday. According to a press release, on Friday, a 76 year old white female was reported missing from Springfield. The missing female’s vehicle was located on the east edge of Petersburg near the Illinois Route 123 bridge, where Route 123 intersects with Second Street. A widespread search by multiple agencies then began involving both ground, water, and air search teams. As of Sunday morning, the missing person has not been located. No clothing description is available.
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
First round of artists announced for Summer Camp Music Festival 2023
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Summer Camp Music Festival is back, and the first round of artists confirmed to perform was announced Friday. The festival, which takes place at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in 2023. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the festival.
Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 10, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Notre Dame girls basketball stayed undefeated beating Metamora 62-42. Washington girls also moved to 9-0 with a 67-41 win over Eureka. Normal Community girls beat Pekin 52-27. Morton boys won a nail biter over Champaign Central 51-48.
5 adults, 13 children displaced after fire, smoke and water damage leaves duplex units unlivable
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 2 families have been displaced after fire, smoke and water damage to both sides of a duplex in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of West Monroe Street at around 1:03 p.m. for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on...
Bloomington vacant building partially demolished after overnight fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A portion of a two-story vacant building in Bloomington was demolished after an early morning fire kept firefighters busy for hours. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, fire crews responded to the fire, located in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street, at approximately 1:21 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews entered the building and saw smoke throughout the building coming from flames on the first and second floors.
