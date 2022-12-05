When it comes to taking a road trip, we think that Jen Landon of Yellowstone fame has a pretty good idea with this camper. As you can tell, Landon, who plays Teeter in the Taylor Sheridan drama, is out under the blue skies of Arizona. She’s not dealing with any rough people at all. Landon appears to be relaxing and having the time of her life. It even looks like she has a four-legged companion along for the fun. Let’s take a look at what Landon wrote in the caption area to go along with this truly awesome picture. We’re not sure who took it since it could not have been Landon herself.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO