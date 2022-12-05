Read full article on original website
Related
California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow
An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
Missouri Deer Hunting Permits Generate Mind-Blowing Amount of Money
Deer hunting permits in Missouri are generating a wild amount of funding with nearly 200,000 deer harvested during the recent firearms season. According to reports, the Missouri Conservation Department has amassed a nearly unprecedented revenue from selling hunting permits for the season. And, the officials note, firearm hunting season doesn’t end for another month. So these massive amounts could go even higher over the next few weeks.
Arkansas Opens Black Bear Hunting Season for First Time in ‘Modern History’
Arkansas opened black bear hunting season for the first time “in modern history” over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the state’s Game and Fish Commission announced that hunters can legally harvest the animals. However, officials are enforcing strict rules, and the season will only remain open for a few days.
Pennsylvania Poacher Takes Down Rare Piebald Buck, Leaves Hunting Community Ticked
Hunters in Pennsylvania are infuriated after a hunter allegedly poached a trophy-sized piebald buck. Reports indicate the 14-point buck was well known by the residents, with one local keeping watch over the buck for nearly a decade. Now, the community is outraged at 39-year-old Laramie Noel Sisco. He has since...
Colorado Records Absolutely Insane Number of Avalanches in One Week
Every year, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) receives reports of around 2,300 avalanches, and experts believe this is a mere fraction of the total. As many as ten times that amount occur but go unreported. They’re most common from December to April, when massive amounts of snow accumulate on steep slopes.
Kansas Deer Hunter Tags Huge Buck That Had His Trail Cam Tangled in Its Antlers
A farmer and rancher in southwest Kansas, deer hunter Jake Mitchell has to get creative with his trail cameras. Without a single tree anywhere near his wide-open property (nor any blinds or feeders), Mitchell opted to hang his four cameras on fence posts to keep an eye on the neighboring wildlife.
WATCH: Dust Devil Completely Rips Entire Tree From the Ground in Wild Clip
Proving that snow isn’t the only weather condition to worry about during the winter months, a dust devil was seen completely ripping an entire tree from the ground in a new viral video. Instagram account Nature Is Metal shared the video. “Dust devil obliterates a tree,” the caption reads....
LOOK: Massive Humpback Whale Washes Up on Outer Banks Beach in North Carolina
Wildlife authorities in North Carolina had to deal with a sad situation this week. A dead humpback whale washed ashore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The News & Observer reported that the humpback whale was first discovered in the surf about two miles from an off-road vehicle ramp on Hatteras Island. The whale was a huge creature, measuring about 30 feet long.
Illegal Shooting of Two Elk Sparks DNR Investigation in Wisconsin
Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are seeking the public’s help in finding who’s responsible for illegally killing two cow elk in the state’s western region. According to a release from the DNR, both killings occurred in two isolated events in Jackson County on Nov....
‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Reveals Look at Camper That ‘Changed’ Her Life in Epic Road Trip Pic
When it comes to taking a road trip, we think that Jen Landon of Yellowstone fame has a pretty good idea with this camper. As you can tell, Landon, who plays Teeter in the Taylor Sheridan drama, is out under the blue skies of Arizona. She’s not dealing with any rough people at all. Landon appears to be relaxing and having the time of her life. It even looks like she has a four-legged companion along for the fun. Let’s take a look at what Landon wrote in the caption area to go along with this truly awesome picture. We’re not sure who took it since it could not have been Landon herself.
LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Gets to Work During ‘Another Beautiful Day’ in Montana
Yellowstone season five is now underway on the Paramount network. However, one of the show’s fan-favorite stars is giving us a throwback pic from this summer while filming the series in Montana. In a recent Insta post, Finn Little who portrays Carter in the popular drama series shares a pic of himself on the Yellowstone set in July, enjoying the Montana sun while donning full cowboy gear for the popular series.
Two Bucks Bash Each Other’s Antlers Off While Getting Tangled in Christmas Lights: VIDEO
As the year comes to an end, so does the annual rut for the deer of Colorado. Battles of strength between bucks are still ongoing, however, the males often receiving puncture wounds and broken antlers in the struggle. And as Coloradans across the state decorate their homes with twinkling Christmas lights, the hazards only grow.
Pair of Jeans Pulled From 1857 Shipwreck Sells for Ridiculous Amount of Money
A pair of jeans was retrieved from a sunken trunk in an 1857 shipwreck off North Carolina’s coast. That pair of pants, which officials describe as the oldest pair of jeans in the world, have now sold for $114,000. A total of 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts sold for a...
Garter Snake Wreaks Havoc on United Airlines Flight in New Jersey
The flight started like any other. Passengers on United Airlines flight 2038 settled into their seats for the three-hour trip from Tampa to Newark. The plane landed in New Jersey just after 1:00 pm, taxiing on the runway as usual. As it approached the gate, however, conversations across the aisles...
WATCH: Tyreek Hill Scores Dolphins’ First TD on SNF in Absolutely Ridiculous Fashion
When it comes to the wildest ways to score a touchdown, Tyreek Hill might take the cake. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver scored in one of the craziest fashions you might ever see in the NFL. Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 10-0 on Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins needed some...
Outsider.com
603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1