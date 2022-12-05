ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso

One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Update: All lanes on Interstate 10 east by Vinton now open

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two semi crash blocked all lanes east on Interstate 10 Saturday morning according to the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. Two semis were involved in the crash causing one semi to overturn. Traffic was being diverted starting at the Vinton Exit 2 then...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso CBP officers seize 200 pounds of narcotics in railcar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso appoints new fire chief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso projects to look forward to in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Sun City continues to grow, so does the need for new amenities and upgrades. As we approach 2023, the City of El Paso has various projects on its radar, either to be completed or to complete. Sam Rodriguez, the city of El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Kids-N-Co perform Seussical the Musical

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seussical the Musical presented by El Paso Kids-N-Co will be performed in El Paso. The musical is directed by Skyler Carreon. The musical will be held at El Paso Kids-N-Co located at 1340 Murchison. Below is the schedule for the shows:. Dec. 9- at...
EL PASO, TX

