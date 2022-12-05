Read full article on original website
Shooting in Canutillo sends one juvenile to hospital in stable condition Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened in Canutillo by Coach Road and Antelope Drive Sunday afternoon. According to the El Paso Sherriff's Office deputies responded to shots fired just shortly after 3 p.m. One juvenile was sent to...
Police arrest male responsible for crash in Las Cruces that resulted in death of teenager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department released the name of the driver responsible for a crash that resulted in the death of an Organ Mountain High School student Friday afternoon. Police have identified the driver as 18 year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Gutierrez was charged...
Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso
One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
Police say man shot at officers, barricaded himself in northeast El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a man shot at officers before he barricaded himself in a northeast El Paso home Friday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home at the 5700 Block of Sean Haggerty Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When...
Update: All lanes on Interstate 10 east by Vinton now open
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two semi crash blocked all lanes east on Interstate 10 Saturday morning according to the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. Two semis were involved in the crash causing one semi to overturn. Traffic was being diverted starting at the Vinton Exit 2 then...
El Paso police arrest 2 men accused of beating, stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of beating and stabbing a man at an El Paso homeless shelter on Thursday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Ricardo Mares, 58, and Vicente Jimenez, 34, were charged with aggravated assault for the incident that happened...
El Paso homeless shelter at overcapacity following release of hundreds of migrants
EL PASO, T.X. — On Sunday night there were over 50 migrants waiting outside the Opportunity center to go in,. The shelter told CBS4 on your side they were at overcapacity. John Martin, the deputy director of the Opportunity Center said they had five emergency shelters. One of those...
Dog attack victim speaks out on the challenge to receive healthcare after vicious attack
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A victim of a vicious dog attack spoke out about the challenges she’s faced in trying to receive care more than a month after the incident occurred. Clevy Nelson is one of the neighbors who stepped in to help her elderly neighbor who...
State Police serve search warrants to NMSU players hours before 'Battle of I-10'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Hours before the Battle of I-10 between the Aggies and the Miners in Las Cruces, body camera footage showed police asking head coach Greg Heiar for his player's whereabouts. "Sir by any chance any contact with Anthony Roy or any other players that we're...
Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
El Paso CBP officers seize 200 pounds of narcotics in railcar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car. The...
City of El Paso appoints new fire chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. CBS4 has covered Rosales since she first announced her...
City of El Paso projects to look forward to in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Sun City continues to grow, so does the need for new amenities and upgrades. As we approach 2023, the City of El Paso has various projects on its radar, either to be completed or to complete. Sam Rodriguez, the city of El...
El Paso Kids-N-Co perform Seussical the Musical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seussical the Musical presented by El Paso Kids-N-Co will be performed in El Paso. The musical is directed by Skyler Carreon. The musical will be held at El Paso Kids-N-Co located at 1340 Murchison. Below is the schedule for the shows:. Dec. 9- at...
Trustee with the City of Anthony, NM to file ethics complaint against city mayor
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trustee with the City of Anthony, New Mexico is filing an ethics complaint against the city’s mayor as a way to provide protection for its residents. Trustee Gabriel Holguin said he is filing the ethics complaint as a “cry for help” because...
