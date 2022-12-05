ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 70

Tami Sigman
6d ago

Ok. . . now what??!! These boneheads have proven that they could care less about starving living animals to death that are in an enclosure and completely dependant on these soulless excuse for humans for their survival. Having proved to the rangers that they have no intention of providing food and water EVERYDAY what move are the rangers doing to provide for the deer? And by the way Mrs is JUST as guilty as her husband. How do you sit in your house and feed your face when you only have to look outside to see what slow death looks like. . . . throw the book at BOTH of them

Reply(4)
59
The Storm
6d ago

I have no problem with hunting and making a humane Kill. In my opinion more people should know how to fend for themselves if they ever need to. Starving an animal on purpose is on a whole new level though.

Reply(1)
50
Charlie Laura Dabkowski Tisron
6d ago

I don't know what the hell is going on. this article did not give enough information. a horrible crime was committed no doubt of that. But why did these people have the dee, why were the deer penned up. were they raising them for meat? I thought that was illegal? it's why you don't see a lot of mich. restaurants with venison on the menu. were they supposed to be pets? deer are wild animals. not some kind of herd animal. all these dimwits had to do was set them free to graze on their own, most of them would have survived.

Reply(5)
20
Related
US 103.1

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
SAGINAW, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever

In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the mom and one by the son, Ethan Crumbley, who has pleaded guilty to murdering four fellow students and injuring seven others in a rampage on Nov....
People

Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
kisswtlz.com

Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint

Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
Outsider.com

Missouri Deer Hunting Permits Generate Mind-Blowing Amount of Money

Deer hunting permits in Missouri are generating a wild amount of funding with nearly 200,000 deer harvested during the recent firearms season. According to reports, the Missouri Conservation Department has amassed a nearly unprecedented revenue from selling hunting permits for the season. And, the officials note, firearm hunting season doesn’t end for another month. So these massive amounts could go even higher over the next few weeks.
MISSOURI STATE
wbkb11.com

Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident

A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
ALPENA, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

606K+
Followers
68K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy