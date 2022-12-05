Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Northern giant hornets not yet eradicated in Washington state, but Ecology happy with 2022
With no new confirmed detections of northern giant hornets in Washington state or British Columbia for 2022, the invasive species has not yet been eradicated, but it is a strong step in the right direction, according to a Department of Ecology press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. “This is really good...
etxview.com
Idaho view: How can relational trust be maintained?
Even school districts at times have lessons to learn. An article from March 1, 2003, from the educators’ group Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development focuses on developing relational trust in schools. The article discussed distinct role relationships characterizing the social exchanges of schooling – teachers with students, teachers...
etxview.com
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
etxview.com
Kemp to lawmakers: ‘We cannot rest on our laurels’
ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
etxview.com
Indiana Supreme Court won't hear challenge to governor's COVID-19 business restrictions
The Indiana Supreme Court is declining to assess the legality of Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive orders requiring face masks and limiting restaurant capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the Republican's directives no longer are in effect. The five justices serving on the state's highest court unanimously rejected a request by...
