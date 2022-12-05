Read full article on original website
Nevada Black Bear Attacks Inflatable Rudolph In Front Yard
“Rudolph just got eaten by a black bear, standing in the front yard Christmas Eve…”. A man in Zephyr Cove, Nevada was treated to quite scene when he woke up a few days ago at his house near Lake Tahoe. Dave Lester had decorated for Christmas and one of...
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Furry Snake Found in Swamp in Thailand and It’s So Creepy People Think Its Practically a Cryptid
That’s a fur-lined nope rope.
The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade. Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
iheart.com
Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery
A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs
The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
