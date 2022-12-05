ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyr Cove, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy