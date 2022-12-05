Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO