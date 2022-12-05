ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton

Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt. At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show

Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC

Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman

Watch: Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role. The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other. In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are engaged!. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's...
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL

Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber

Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal

Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
We Sat Down With Several Boy Band Members For a Nostalgic Holiday Hang

Forget Santa Claus, because the ultimate boy band supergroup is coming to a town near you. Ryan Cabrera, 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, All-4-One's Jamie Jones and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada are making our "liquid dreams" come true, embarking on a tour that is the perfect gift for fans of '90s music.
Parks and Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dead at 92

The Parks and Recreation community has lost a valued member. Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her role as court stenographer Ethel Beavers in the NBC sitcom, has passed away her family shared in a statement posted to her Facebook page. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our...
Chris Olsen Breaks Down His 10 Romantic Partners of 2022—From Daddies to Ghosters

Watch: Chris Olsen - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. Move over Spotify, Chris Olsen is doing a different sort of end of the year review. The TikToker posted a video to the social media platform on Dec. 9, walking his fans through his 2022 Dating Wrapped report. In the clip, he hilariously broke down the 10 romantic encounters he had over the last year, category-by-category, using graphs, scales and charts.
