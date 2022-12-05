Read full article on original website
Everything We Know So Far About Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Something witchy this way comes. After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to...
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Are Finally Revealed
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. A VIP guest has checked out of the White Lotus for good. The highly anticipated season two finale for The White Lotus dropped Dec....
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Kelli Giddish's Exit—Plus, How Rollins Said Goodbye
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Mariska Hargitay is paying tribute to her longtime co-star. Following Kelli Giddish's final episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Dec. 8, the long running procedural's star shared a heartfelt message to her fellow SVU detective on Instagram.
Tia Mowry Reveals Her Christmas Plans With Ex Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is all about a family reunion. In early October, the actress, 44, announced she and husband Cory Hardrict, 43, were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Now, amid the holiday season,...
Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Vacation Reunion—With a Special Guest
Watch: How Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Became THE Holiday Song. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, who played parents Clark and Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation movies in the '80s and '90s, met up Dec. 10 at Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh. "Together again…" D'Angelo 71,...
Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton
Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt. At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show
Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC
Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman
Watch: Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role. The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other. In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance
The Sussexs know how to get down. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively...
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged
Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are engaged!. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's...
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL
Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
We Sat Down With Several Boy Band Members For a Nostalgic Holiday Hang
Forget Santa Claus, because the ultimate boy band supergroup is coming to a town near you. Ryan Cabrera, 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, All-4-One's Jamie Jones and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada are making our "liquid dreams" come true, embarking on a tour that is the perfect gift for fans of '90s music.
Parks and Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dead at 92
The Parks and Recreation community has lost a valued member. Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her role as court stenographer Ethel Beavers in the NBC sitcom, has passed away her family shared in a statement posted to her Facebook page. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our...
Olivia Culpo Reveals Where She Really Stands With Sister Sophia
Sometimes, difficult conversations can lead to easy resolutions. During the season finale of The Culpo Sisters Dec. 5, viewers watched Sophia Culpo, 26, share how her older sister Olivia's fame...
Chris Olsen Breaks Down His 10 Romantic Partners of 2022—From Daddies to Ghosters
Watch: Chris Olsen - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. Move over Spotify, Chris Olsen is doing a different sort of end of the year review. The TikToker posted a video to the social media platform on Dec. 9, walking his fans through his 2022 Dating Wrapped report. In the clip, he hilariously broke down the 10 romantic encounters he had over the last year, category-by-category, using graphs, scales and charts.
