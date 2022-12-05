ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures

The ignorance of those tourists truly knows no bounds. You know who they are. The ones who think it’s fun to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon. Or ride a bike within feet of a raging geyser spewing boiling hot water in Yellowstone. The rules just don’t apply to them and, apparently, putting their own lives at risk through their felonious actions is a trivial detail.
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
My boyfriend asked me to repay him $7 for cold medicine — I saw that as a big, red flag

That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...
HAWAII STATE
