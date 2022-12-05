Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Bull Elk Has Had Enough Of Paparazzi Tourist
Rutting season means one thing: DO NOT mess with the bull elk!. It's really a bad time to do it any time, but this time of the year, just say away. This guy thought he was safe because he was on the other side of a fence, and on the other side of a walkway.
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
WATCH: Bull Elk Charge Sends Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Fleeing for Safety
When visiting Yellowstone National Park, the most ill-advised thing you can do is approach the wildlife. No, wait. It’s approaching the park’s largest, antlered wildlife. Scratch that. It’s getting within feet of a bull elk during rutting season. No, actually, we’re not there yet. Okay, okay,...
WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures
The ignorance of those tourists truly knows no bounds. You know who they are. The ones who think it’s fun to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon. Or ride a bike within feet of a raging geyser spewing boiling hot water in Yellowstone. The rules just don’t apply to them and, apparently, putting their own lives at risk through their felonious actions is a trivial detail.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Meet a 'human face' cat that people call her a monster and become an internet sensation.
Our human brain looks for familiar characters in everything. We've all looked up at the sky and tried to give each cloud a shape at some point. However, things become strange when we see a human face in an animal.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
My boyfriend asked me to repay him $7 for cold medicine — I saw that as a big, red flag
That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...
Video shows mountain lion attacking leashed dog
A horrifying scene played out in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood where a mountain lion pounced on and killed a leashed dog.
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
Outsider.com
603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 2