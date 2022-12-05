What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations

Read full article on original website
Duke Energy says it has completed repairs on N.C. power equipment damaged by shootings
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy said Wednesday it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend that cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes and it expects power to be fully restored by midnight. In a statement on its website, the energy company...
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
Factory workers across the U.S. say they were exposed to asbestos on the job
When LaTunja Caster started working at the Olin Corp. chemical plant outside of McIntosh, Alabama, she had no idea that asbestos was used in the production process. But when she became a union safety representative around 2007, she started to pay attention. In certain parts of the plant, "you would...
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of appearing before...
Drug sentencing ruling hinges on definition of simple, common word
An 11-judge panel has opened the door for more drug offenders with modest criminal histories to avoid harsh mandatory minimum sentences in federal courts in three states, including Georgia. The ruling, issued Tuesday by a divided Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, hinged on the definition of a single,...
2022 U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia: updates and voter voices
Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and Georgia voters are casting their ballots to choose who will be their U.S. senator for the next six years. GPB.org/elections is your resource for election results and information. The Georgia Secretary of State's office is holding press conferences today. GPB is streaming them...
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn broke rules over a 'meme' crypto, a House panel finds
RALEIGH, N.C. — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined the one-term Republican's...
Georgia Today: Runoff election day; health care and affordable housing, new name for Savannah square
LISTEN: Today is runoff election day in Georgia, health care systems are investing in affordable housing, and a new name may be coming to a public square in Savannah. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 6. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Today is election day in Georgia — again. Some health care systems have been investing in affordable places to live, and it's happening right here in Georgia. And there's a push to rename a public square in downtown Savannah after a Black nurse who served alongside the Union during the Civil War. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have...
Georgia Today: Warnock wins, Delta reaches deal with pilots, football championship week
On the Wednesday Dec. 7 edition of Georgia Today: Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker, Delta reaches a deal with pilots, and it is championship week for high school football in Georgia. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, December 7th. I'm Peter...
Maryland is the latest state to ban TikTok in government agencies
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state's executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit...
‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year's runoff has lower stakes than...
Warnock defeats Walker in U.S. Senate runoff
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated his Republican opponent Herschel Walker, as strong runoff election day turnout Tuesday was not enough to overcome a wave of record-setting early voting numbers from Democrats. Warnock led with more than 50% of the vote around 10:30 p.m. with most of the ballots...
Check theft through the mail is rising across America. Here's how you can reduce your risk
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with David Maimon about checks stolen from U.S. Postal Service boxes. Checks are going missing from the mail in Georgia. The Dunwoody Police Department reports that checks totaling about half a million dollars have disappeared from the post office since last summer. Experts say those checks have found their way onto underground markets.
Political Rewind: Brittney Griner released; Is GA purple?; Looking ahead to the 2023 legislature
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant, CEO, Engaged Futures. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D), @mmo_mary, Georgia's 82nd District. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia. The WNBA player was sentenced to...
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani is sentenced to nearly 13 years for his role in Theranos fraud
A federal judge in California sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud involving Theranos and its now-disgraced CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, who received an 11-year sentence in a separate trial. In July, a jury found Balwani guilty on...
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. "It's a world of difference." Warnock's victory over former NFL and...
Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election
On Tuesday, Georgia voting ends in the runoff election for U.S. Senate between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Polls in Georgia open at 7 p.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Republicans won...
