Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from California high school lineman Cedric Jefferson
BOZEMAN — A few hours before kickoff of its Football Championship Subdivision playoff game against Weber State last Saturday, Montana State received its 20th commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle. That commit is Cedric Jefferson, an offensive lineman who attends Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound...
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school DB Andrew Powdrell
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 21st known football commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle is a defensive back from Texas. Andrew Powdrell announced his decision to join the Bobcats on Wednesday. He is a 6-foot, 175-pound senior who attends College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, and received a couple other Division I offers, including one from a Football Bowl Subdivision program. But Powdrell couldn’t decline a chance to play for one of the best teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Comments / 0