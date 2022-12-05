BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 21st known football commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle is a defensive back from Texas. Andrew Powdrell announced his decision to join the Bobcats on Wednesday. He is a 6-foot, 175-pound senior who attends College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, and received a couple other Division I offers, including one from a Football Bowl Subdivision program. But Powdrell couldn’t decline a chance to play for one of the best teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO