Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
Five Fun Things to Do at Billings’ MetraPark in December
December is a busy month. Just because it's winter, it doesn't necessarily mean things slow down around Billings. In fact, you can make December as busy or as relaxing as you'd like, with tons of things to do this month around town. The all-new Holiday Nights 10,000,000+ LED light display at ZooMontana is honestly pretty awesome. We were there on its opening night. Check out our Pics HERE. You can also enter to win tickets HERE.
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
Volunteer Meals Needed for Sober Beginnings Fire Victims [Billings]
A fire destroyed the Sober Beginnings Home in Billings and the victims need our help. People love hot, home cooked meals. We all do. After the Sober Beginnings home burned down last week, we did an article on the clothing items needed for these guys. Keep spreading the word to friends and family, and all donations can be brought to SureStay in Billings.
Is restaurant staffing better in Billings, or is this the new norm?
After Chick-fil-A announced it's looking to hire 130 employees for a new Billings location, we asked several Billings restaurants if staffing is getting easier or if shortages are the new standard.
Experiences Riding The Elevator in Montana’s Second-Tallest Building
I ran across a story by one of our sister stations in Missoula about an elevator incident in the Missoula Public Library. Since I ride an elevator 10 times every week, I always read those stories. We actually see the elevator maintenance people here in our hotel quite a bit....
The Flakes Need a Puppy! Grease Melts the Hearts at TSM Billings
If you haven't seen Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, melt over a puppy, you will today! Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brought in Grease, one of SIX puppies recently transferred to YVAS from Rez Dog Rescue... and you KNOW you need one for Christmas. Grease is 8 weeks old, a...
KULR8
Billings photographer living out her dream working for National Finals Rodeo
Pro Rodeo selects just four photographers to work during the 10 rounds of the NFR in Las Vegas. One of those is Billings photographer, Hailey Rae.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
yourbigsky.com
Pet lovers this one is for you: Paint Your Pet!
You will have a painting of your pet you can cherish forever, and it’s painted by YOU!. Carolyn Thayer will help you ‘Paint Your Pet’ at Crooked Line Studio in Billings. Bring a beloved photo of your favorite pet and join Carolyn Thayer for this fun walk through all the steps you need to create a forever painting of you and your pet.
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Brand new car: SUV winner announced in Billings Education Foundation raffle
The winner of a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was drawn Friday at Denny Menholt Chevrolet during the Billings Education Foundation's fifth annual SUV raffle.
Laurel parents claim bullying is 'out of control,' pull children from classes
Many Laurel parents claim their children are being bullied at school and the schools are not doing anything about it.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
