Billings, MT

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Five Fun Things to Do at Billings’ MetraPark in December

December is a busy month. Just because it's winter, it doesn't necessarily mean things slow down around Billings. In fact, you can make December as busy or as relaxing as you'd like, with tons of things to do this month around town. The all-new Holiday Nights 10,000,000+ LED light display at ZooMontana is honestly pretty awesome. We were there on its opening night. Check out our Pics HERE. You can also enter to win tickets HERE.
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Pet lovers this one is for you: Paint Your Pet!

You will have a painting of your pet you can cherish forever, and it’s painted by YOU!. Carolyn Thayer will help you ‘Paint Your Pet’ at Crooked Line Studio in Billings. Bring a beloved photo of your favorite pet and join Carolyn Thayer for this fun walk through all the steps you need to create a forever painting of you and your pet.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
