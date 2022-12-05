ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simplified Treatment System Leads to Improvement in Survival Rates of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

New research presented at ASH 2022 showed survival rate improvements for APL patients through a simplified treatment algorithm designed by the trial investigators. A recent study found that a combination of access to experts, a simplified treatment algorithm, and collaborative care led to substantial improvement in 1-year survival rates for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) patients.
