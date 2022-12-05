Read full article on original website
Simplified Treatment System Leads to Improvement in Survival Rates of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia
New research presented at ASH 2022 showed survival rate improvements for APL patients through a simplified treatment algorithm designed by the trial investigators. A recent study found that a combination of access to experts, a simplified treatment algorithm, and collaborative care led to substantial improvement in 1-year survival rates for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) patients.
