Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
localmemphis.com
Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
localmemphis.com
Multiple pedestrian deaths prompt update on Memphis streetlights
In July, the city expected construction to begin in Fall 2022. Now, partnerships with third-party company Ameresco, Inc. are said to begin on Jan. 27, 2023.
southarkansassun.com
Tennessee EBT Cardholders Receive $500 Extra
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Families who get help from the state for transportation, child care, educational support, job training, and temporary cash assistance may have gotten an extra payment on their EBT cards on Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said families in the Families First program would get...
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
How likely is a white Christmas in East Tennessee?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
