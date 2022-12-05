ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southarkansassun.com

Tennessee EBT Cardholders Receive $500 Extra

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Families who get help from the state for transportation, child care, educational support, job training, and temporary cash assistance may have gotten an extra payment on their EBT cards on Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said families in the Families First program would get...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
MEMPHIS, TN

