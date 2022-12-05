Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
Carscoops
Can The Toyota GR Yaris Beat The More Powerful Mitsubishi EVO VII From 20 Years Ago?
When Toyota unveiled the GR Yaris, it was hailed as a modern day rally car for the road. How, then, does it compare to a rally car for the road from one of the WRC’s golden years? Fifth Gear decided to take it on the track to see how the young gun competes against the old-school Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VII.
Carscoops
The Ferrari 208 Turbo Was A Tax-Beating, 2.0-liter Downsized Supercar
Italians love their Ferraris, and in the 1970s and 1980s, so did the Italian tax man. The country charged 20 percent tax on new cars with engines below 2,000 cc and a socking 35 percent on bigger machinery at a time when even Ferrari’s baby cars sold around the world had 3.0-liter engines.
Carscoops
Lincoln Corsair, Tesla Model 3 Top List Of 2022’s Most American Cars, Mustang Drops To #22
Supporting local workers was easy when your grandpa was buying his first set of wheels. Cars from the Detroit big three were called “domestics” and guaranteed to have been built in North America, while “foreign” or “import” cars’ overseas origins were given away by their weird European or Japanese branding (and pocket-size engines).
Carscoops
MW Motors’ Upcoming Luka Electric Coupe Gets A Redesign Before Production Starts
Czech startup MW Motors announced a series of important updates to its Luka EV project including changes to the design, a new electric powertrain, and a revised chassis. The Luka EV was originally introduced in 2018 but production has yet to start. Weirdly, MW Motors decided to overhaul the car, giving it an early makeover before sales even began. The changes are previewed in a series of renderings which make the EV look more like a toy than an actual car.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Carscoops
The 2024 Ford Mustang S650 Works Surprisingly Well As A Four-Door Coupe
This is an independent design study by Sugar Design that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. Does the world need a Ford Mustang sedan? While such a vehicle would no doubt upset many diehard Mustang enthusiasts, it could also expand the appeal of the performance car and mark Ford’s return to the sedan market. Heck, if Ford can get away with morphing the Mustang into an electric crossover, why not a sedan too?
Carscoops
Suzuki Jimny Turned Into An Awesome Little Turbocharged Truck
The mighty Suzuki Jimny went through a series of modifications by the Italian company Z.Mode, transforming it into an adorable turbocharged truck. The special edition will remain a one-off, however, Z.Mode is offering the Suzuki Jimny NEXT pickup conversion in a limited production of 22 units looking nearly as cool as their queen.
Carscoops
What Does A 1,425 HP Cadillac Face-Swapped Double Dually Say About Its Owner?
Cars can say a whole lot about their owner. They can say that the owner loves attention or prefers subtle stealthy speed. They can make it clear to others that maintenance isn’t a big priority or that the vehicle in question doesn’t ever get driven in the rain. So what then, does this double-dually Chevrolet Cadillac mash-up with 1,425 hp (1,062 kW) say about its next owner?
Carscoops
We’re Driving The 575HP 2023 Kia EV6 GT, What Do You Want To Know About It?
We’ll be heading to Las Vegas next week to drive the quickest Kia yet, the new 2023 EV6 GT, a dual-motor electric crossover that can evidently sprint from 0-60 faster than a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. And we’re going to put it on a race track to sort out what’s what.
Carscoops
What Was The Most Disappointing New Car Of 2022?
2022 has been a year full of ups and downs in the automotive market. We’ve seen some incredible highs from vehicles like the Ford Bronco Raptor, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. We’re wondering which cars you think belong on the other end of the scale though. Which cars from 2022 have been the most disappointing?
Carscoops
We Went To Dubai’s 2022 Gulf Historic GP Revival And Wow, What An Eargasm That Was!
The second edition of the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival concluded last month, just a week after the 2022 F1 Finale in the neighboring emirate of Abu Dhabi, the timing strategically planned to capitalize on those who had booked an extended stay in the UAE. The revival has slowly but...
Carscoops
Tesla Model Y Owners Advised To Get Their Nuts Checked
What’s the one component you really don’t want to have fail on a new car? For us it’s a toss up between the brakes and suspension. The Tesla Model Y has already been recalled for loose brake calliper bolts – 6,000 cars were hauled back to service centers last year – and now the crossover is being recalled because the suspension fasteners might not have been sufficiently, well, fastened.
Carscoops
What Would You Do With A Brand New Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine That’s Still In The Box?
There are good crate engines and then there are thrilling crate engines. This is your chance to own one from the latter category, because someone is selling an unused Ferrari Enzo V12 that’s still in its factory crate. A beautiful piece of design in its own right, the engine...
Carscoops
Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition, GM’s New Escalade And Camaro Brands, And Mercedes-AMG GT2: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Will You Pay An Automaker To Unlock A Power Boost In Your EV?. Forget about subscriptions to heated seats and cruise control — automakers are now selling packages that unlock more power, and are over-the-air downloadable. But, seeing as these “upgrades” aren’t the same as throwing some aftermarket parts onto an ICE vehicle, it begs the question: would you be willing to pay?
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
Carscoops
The Driveshaft In Some Ford F-Series Super Duty Trucks May Become Imbalanced
Select 2017-2018 Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 models are being recalled in the United States due to a problem with the driveshaft. The American car manufacturer has revealed that a radial damper inside the driveshaft may move out of position over time, triggering a driveshaft imbalance and impacting the noise, vibration, and harshness levels of the vehicle. The driveshaft could also fracture if the issue is left unaddressed, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Accidentally Leaks On Chevy Configurator
Automakers hate it when pictures and info about new cars leak online because it messes up their carefully choreographed launch timelines. But in the case of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, Chevrolet only has itself to blame. The first every hybrid Corvette, which is also the model’s first all-wheel drive variant,...
Carscoops
Mobile Phone Apps For ICE Vehicles Still Lag Way Behind Apps For EVs
Electric vehicles aren’t just at the forefront of propulsion systems, they are also at the forefront of technology, and nowhere is that clearer than with manufacturer apps for smartphones. J.D. Power found recently that many apps designed for internal combustion engine vehicles still don’t do what owners want them...
Carscoops
New Ford Mach-E Coupe, Corvette EV, And Tesla Roadster Coming Soon Says Forecaster
We all might be excited about new cars that are coming out in 2023, but automakers themselves have a roadmap that goes far further into the future. Many have a plan for the next generation of a model as the current one is coming out. Now, one firm that specializes in predicting model roadmaps says that we have a lot of great cars to look forward to soon.
Comments / 0