WATCH: Bizarre Footage Shows Sharks ‘Walking’ on Sea Floor

There are around 400 species of sharks living beneath the ocean’s rippling surface … that we know of. Humans have only explored about two percent of the world’s massive expanse of saltwater, so it’s fairly safe to say there’s a predator or two out there we haven’t met yet.
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
