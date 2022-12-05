Read full article on original website
Hammerhead sharks skirt safety nets at popular Australian beach
Video footage captured Monday at Australia’s Bondi Beach shows two hammerhead sharks cruising inside safety nets designed to prevent large sharks from approaching the shore. The footage, shared to Instagram by Drone Shark App founder Jason Iggleden, shows the sharks swimming lazily beyond the surf, one behind the other.
WATCH: Bizarre Footage Shows Sharks ‘Walking’ on Sea Floor
There are around 400 species of sharks living beneath the ocean’s rippling surface … that we know of. Humans have only explored about two percent of the world’s massive expanse of saltwater, so it’s fairly safe to say there’s a predator or two out there we haven’t met yet.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Video shows mountain lion attacking leashed dog
A horrifying scene played out in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood where a mountain lion pounced on and killed a leashed dog.
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
WATCH: Killer Whales Sink a Boat Full of Fishermen After Launching ‘Organized Attack’
Last week, a group of fishermen had a brush with death when they were attacked by killer whales off the coast of Portugal. When the French boat was sailing north of Porto, it was surrounded by a pod of orcas. They attacked the boat, causing it to fill with water and sink into the ocean. The terrifying viral video was shared on Youtube.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
WATCH: Heart-Pounding Video Shows Moment Coast Guard Rescues Man Who Fell From Cruise Ship
Falling from the deck of a cruise ship is not like falling from the edge of the pool or even the end of a high dive. While landing in pool water with improper form can sting, a fall from a cruise ship can be deadly. In fact, the chance of survival from such accidents is slim to none, even if the Coast Guard or onboard staff is there to help immediately.
Furry Snake Found in Swamp in Thailand and It’s So Creepy People Think Its Practically a Cryptid
That’s a fur-lined nope rope.
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
Bald Eagle Handed Rude Awakening Trying To Eat A Tiny Crab, Gets A Big Claw To The Face
We all know Bald Eagles as the kings of the skies here in North America. They’re relentless hunters, yet also graceful, majestic birds that are willing to do whatever they can to provide for both themselves and their eaglets. We’ve seen a number of wild videos featuring Bald Eagles,...
