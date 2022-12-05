Read full article on original website
Westfield Councilor Richard Sullivan helping incoming gov. on economic policy
WESTFIELD — As CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, Richard Sullivan’s business is knowing what industry, merchants and job-seekers are looking for in the Westfield region. Now he’s bringing that perspective to the next gubernatorial administration. Sullivan, a Westfield city councilor and former mayor, is...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Dec. 4-10
A house in Sterling that sold for $119,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 123 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $414,886. The average price per square foot was $248.
Feds hire consultant to look at dredging 2 clogged Congamond Lake outlets
SOUTHWICK — The Lake Management Committee said last week that the Natural Resources and Conservation Service has signed a contract with a consultant to explore the costs and processes needed to dredge Great Brook and Canal Brook. Committee Chair Dick Grannells told the rest of the committee on Dec....
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Holyoke
A $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Holyoke was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was from the game Mass Cash and was sold at Holyoke Liquor Mart. Overall, 205 lottery prizes worth at least $600 were won in Massachusetts on Saturday, including seven in Springfield...
Big investors are buying mobile home parks — and upending the lives of residents
All across the country, investors are buying mobile home parks like the one in Revere, upending the lives of residents who have lived there, often for decades. In some parks, the new owners have cleared mobile homes to make way for new development. In others, they have jacked up rents.
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000
Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Dec. 4-10
A house in Amherst that sold for $640,216 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 26 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $378,293, $248 per square foot.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,286-square-foot home on Oakes Street in Millbury that sold for $375,000.
Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future
WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
St. Vincent Hospital admits to inflating its charges for cardiac surgical procedures, agrees to pay feds $1.7M
In a settlement with the United States government, St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester has admitted that the hospital received “outlier” payments it was not entitled to and as a result, will pay the government roughly $1.7 million. The payout to the government will resolve false claims act allegations....
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 92 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,053-square-foot home on Shamrock Street in Springfield that sold for $279,000.
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Worcester implements winter parking ban at 8 p.m. Sunday
A winter parking ban will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night in Worcester to allow for snow plowing, the city announced Sunday afternoon. During the parking ban, parking is prohibited on either side of main arteries, emergency and bus routes and downtown streets critical to the flow of traffic. On all other streets, parking is only allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street, unless otherwise posted.
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
