Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition

Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000

Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future

WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester implements winter parking ban at 8 p.m. Sunday

A winter parking ban will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night in Worcester to allow for snow plowing, the city announced Sunday afternoon. During the parking ban, parking is prohibited on either side of main arteries, emergency and bus routes and downtown streets critical to the flow of traffic. On all other streets, parking is only allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street, unless otherwise posted.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

