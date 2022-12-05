Read full article on original website
regionnewssource.org
Lowell Fire Responds To Structure Fire Friday
On December 9th, 2022 at 8:59 AM the Lowell Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 17151 Morse Street in the Town of Lowell at a household cabinet manufacturing plant, according to Lowell Fire Officials. The Lowell Fire Chief and Police Officers arrived at the same time...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
Hammond, Indiana apartment without heat, gas and water for 9 days
CHICAGO (CBS) – An update on the apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana that's been without heat, gas, or hot water for nine days.On Friday, tenants told CBS 2 there was also a dangerous carbon monoxide leak that could have caused the building to explode. The utility company NIPSCO said on Friday that crews visited the building on Webb Street in the morning and said multiple safety issues need to be fixed before gas service can be restored.Then on Friday afternoon, CBS 2 learned the building's landlord is offering to compensate tenants for the days without gas and heat, and has offered to put them up in a hotel until a plumber can come out on Monday.
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
News Now Warsaw
Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished
WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
regionnewssource.org
Driver Hits Numerous Cars Then Fled Before Being Caught
At approximately 3:20 PM, Friday, Dec. 9, Crown Point Police were notified of a hit and run traffic crash that occurred at 12800 Mississippi Parkway, according to Crown Point Police. A Lake County Emergency Center (LCEC) dispatcher advised of a brown van or SUV that struck six vehicles in the north parking lot of Franciscan Pointe Medical Center before fleeing the scene west bound on U.S. 231.
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/28/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 500 S. and U.S. 35 in Knox. 11/28/22 A Knox resident complained that the neighbor’s chickens are in her yard. 11/28/22 A Knox resident told police that there was water inside her vehicle and some wires were pulled out. Officers noted that the vehicle’s window was open and it rained the night before.
WNDU
Michiana Festival of Beers donates $12,000 to ‘Resale to the Rescue’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers of this year’s Michiana Festival of Beers are donating $12,000 dollars to “Resale to the Rescue.”. A check was presented to the organization at their Mishawaka store on Thursday. The charity is a non-profit that helps animal welfare groups around the community with...
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
WNDU
Lifeline Youth Ministries helping families in need with discount Christmas store
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Lifeline Youth Ministries is trying to spread joy this holiday season with their annual discounted Christmas store. Over $30,000 worth of gifts have been purchased for 150 different families around the Elkhart area. Social workers helped select the families in need, who can purchase up to...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
WNDU
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
95.3 MNC
Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot
The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
vfpress.news
Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property
The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
Police track down $300K in stolen vehicles from Michigan properties
The vehicles were found on one property in Cass County and on two properties in St. Joseph County.
