ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 26

Wade Haldeman
6d ago

Release the hounds! Please, tell us how we're all wrong in having core values different from yours. Help us see the beautiful rainbow 🌈. And...go!

Reply
12
Kimberly Grieser
5d ago

why can't she have her own opinions? everyone else gets to say whatever they want mean or not true or fake but as soon as a Christian or even just a person stands for traditional beliefs they are treated like they are the problem.

Reply(1)
7
Phoebe J
5d ago

Did I miss something 🤔...she stated that traditional marriage would be at the core of the network, AND that all people would still be represented in front and behind tge camera. Soooo everyone must have the same values as whoever is offended OR ELSE...got it👍🏾

Reply
6
Related
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment

Watch: JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss. Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.
soaphub.com

Vanessa Marcil Puts Candace Cameron Bure On Blast For Excluding Gays

Unless you have been avoiding social media, you have probably seen something about Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure having left Hallmark for GAC because they will reportedly only show “traditional” relationships. General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil certainly saw it, and she put the sitcom star on blast.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
OK! Magazine

Hilarie Burton Insists Candace Cameron Bure's 'Bigotry' Contributed To LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting: 'This Is Why We Have To Speak Out'

Actress Hilarie Burton believes Candace Cameron Bure and others who spew remarks against the LGBTQ+ community are partially responsible for the mass shooting that took place at a gay bar in Colorado on Saturday, November 19.Last week, Bure explained that she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network in part because the latter showcases "traditional marriages." The One Tree Hill alum came quickly after her and condemned her "bigotry," doubling down on that declaration in the wake of the targeted shooting."This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
DoYouRemember?

GAF Star Neal Bledsoe Is Leaving Network After Candace Cameron Bure LGBT Controversy

Actor, filmmaker, and writer Neal Bledsoe has a lot of industry work under his belt. That includes two films for Great American Family (GAF), a cable television network dedicated to family-oriented programs, including numerous Christmas films. However, Bledsoe has announced his plans to split from the network after his peer Candace Cameron Bure commented on the network’s dedication to “traditional marriage,” which prompted her to leave Hallmark.
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
E! News

E! News

226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy