49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Report from NFL insider explains how Mike Vrabel’s role with Titans will evolve after the firing of Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans surprised everyone on Tuesday morning by firing general manager Jon Robinson. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will lead player personnel for the rest of the season according to a release from the franchise. While Cowden will...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Carter (ankle) practicing for Jets in full
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is a full practice participant on Wednesday. Carter is set to return from a one-game absence and play in Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills. Following the emergence of rookie Zonovan Knights over the last two weeks, Carter will have more competition for touches than he did before the injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Knight is "not going anywhere" when asked about the rookie's role moving forward.
Seahawks Taking 'Wait & See' Approach Amid RB Injuries, Says Pete Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks added a running back to their practice squad on Tuesday, but the injury problems for the backfield remain a puzzling problem for coach Pete Carroll to solve ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report Revealed
The Clippers and Heat both have several injuries
Charles Leno Jr. nominated for Man of the Year Award
The Washington Commanders nominated offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year (WPMOY) Award during the 2022 season. Each of the 32 NFL teams nominates a player who has shown dedication to philanthropy and excellence within their community. In his second season with Washington,...
Browns DBs eager to catch up with Bengals chatty WR Chase
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Some of the Browns’ defensive backs were disappointed when Ja’Marr Chase missed the previous game against them because of a hip injury. They’ll finally catch up with the Bengals’ uber-confident star wide receiver on Sunday. It won’t be to exchange Christmas cards. Chase added fuel to an already heated AFC North rivalry this summer when he called out Cleveland cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II during an appearance on a podcast. His comments — “they all just talk crazy” among others — got back to the Browns, who were anxious to face him on Halloween.
